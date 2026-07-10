Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo Postponed

Published on July 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







BUFFALO, NY - Thursday night's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Buffalo Bisons, slated for 6:35 P.M. at Sahlen Field, was postponed due to inclement weather. The RailRiders and Bisons will play a doubleheader on Saturday, July 11, beginning at 4:30 P.M.

The RailRiders are on the road through Sunday, have four days off during the MLB All-Star Break, and resume play at PNC Field on Friday, July 17, beginning a nine-game homestand against Worcester and Syracuse. Find ticket and promotional information at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

9-4, 46-41







International League Stories from July 9, 2026

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