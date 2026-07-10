Redbirds Walked off by Stripers in Game Three Road Loss

Published on July 9, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







Lawrenceville, Ga. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip at the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with a 2-1 loss on Thursday night at Gwinnett Field.

Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews tossed 7.0 shutout innings in game three of the six-game series. The left-handed pitcher allowed two hits, walked two and struck out seven batters to keep Memphis in the ballgame. Ryan Fernandez (2-1) allowed two runs in the ninth to secure just the second Redbirds loss in 2026 when leading after eight innings.

Center fielder Victor Scott II drove home the lone Memphis run with an infield single in the top of the eighth inning to put the Redbirds in front. Memphis failed to record a base hit in the first six innings of the ballgame. In total, the Redbirds recorded five hits.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, July 17 to begin a three-game series and nine-game homestand against the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from July 9, 2026

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