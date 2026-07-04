Tides Edged by RailRiders in Narrow Loss Norfolk Falls Back in Series, 3-1

Published on July 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







Moosic, PA - The Norfolk Tides suffered a close defeat against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, falling 3-2 at PNC Field on July 3, 2026.

The game remained scoreless until the 2nd inning, when the RailRiders broke through with two runs, fueled by an RBI double from Owen Cobb and an RBI single from Jonathan Ornelas. The Tides responded in the 4th inning to tie the game at 2-2, highlighted by an RBI single from José Barrero and a fielder's choice that allowed a run to score. However, the RailRiders reclaimed the lead in the 7th inning following a wild pitch that allowed Kenedy Corona to score the deciding run.

Norfolk's pitching staff, led by starter Yaqui Rivera, combined for 7 strikeouts over 8 innings, while the Tides' offense managed 5 hits throughout the contest. Despite scoring opportunities, Norfolk left 8 runners on base and ultimately could not overcome the one-run deficit. RailRiders pitcher Rafael Montero earned the win, while Danny Watson recorded the save.







International League Stories from July 3, 2026

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