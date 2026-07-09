Wings Unable to Fend off WooSox, Fall in Both Legs of Doubleheader

Published on July 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Despite a pair of home runs from DH Yohandy Morales in game one, the Rochester Red Wings (6-8, 51-36) were unable to pick up a win in either half of Wednesday evening's doubleheader with the Worcester Red Sox (7-7, 43-42). A late grand-slam aided the Red Sox in a 5-4 game one win, while they kept the Red Wings at bay in the next battle with just three hits allowed in a 10-2 victory.

GAME 1:

Worcester put on an early display of strong fielding, although Yohandy Morales quickly turned the tides with a 427-foot home run, his second-longest of the season, off the greenery in center field during the top of the first.

Morales continued to impress, as the slugger cracked an off-balance home run, his 20th round-tripper of the season, into the top row of seating in right field to hand the Red Wings a 2-0 advantage in the top of the fifth.

After four consecutive scoreless innings on offense, the WooSox broke through in the bottom of the fifth. CF Braiden Ward softly launched a base hit into left field, delivering 1B Brett Harris home to give the team their first run of the game.

It didn't take long for the Red Wings to regain their momentum, though, as an explosive sixth inning gave the team a three-run lead. C Riley Adams kicked things off with a long ball to the right center-field landing, succeeded by a walk home from 2B Phillip Glasser, shortly after a congestion of the infield granted the Red Sox an error. The Red Wings exited with their most successful inning yet, heading into the dugout with a 4-1 lead.

They then flipped offense into defense in the bottom half of the inning, as CF Andrew Pinckney sprinted from the warning track to save a potential deficit-cutting run with an impressive diving grab in center-field. After a pair of free passes and a single, though, 2B Tyler McDonough gave the Red Sox their first lead of the game with a powerful, high-arcing grand slam.

The shot that scored four put the nail in the coffin for Rochester, as three consecutive fly outs concluded the contest with a 5-4 win for Worcester.

After he was sent to the Red Wings to continue his Major League rehab assignment earlier Wednesday, RHP Trevor Williams opened with 2.2 innings and a pair of strikeouts in his first Triple-A start since 2021. Fellow rehabber RHP Max Kranick took over in the bottom of the third and allowed a run on two hits alongside three strikeouts, while RHP Kyle Nicolas was given the nod for an inning, hurling a strikeout while letting up two hits and the game-finalizing four-run shot.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of Game One is DH Yohandy Morales, who conquered the plate with two powerful home runs, with the second coming as the longest-hit ball of any International League hitter against Worcester this month. Morales finished Wednesday's first leg by going an efficient 2-for-3, and is now batting .328/.394/.641 with eight extra-base hits (6 HR, 2 2B) in 64 at-bats against the WooSox this season. He remains at the top of the team ladder in home runs with 20, while also having now recorded two games with multiple home runs this season. Furthermore, the righty ranks third in the International League in home runs, seventh in both OPS (.924) and extra-base hits (35) and ninth in SLG (.551).

GAME 2:

After recording a groundout to open the bottom of the first inning, the Red Sox mounted an early rally. SS Vinny Capra singled to left field and later stole second, while C Mickey Gasper drew a walk. Both runners advanced on a single by RF Kristian Campbell before 3B Nate Eaton hit the WooSox second grand slam of the day, giving Worcester an early 4-0 lead.

In the top of the second inning, LF Andrew Pinckney reached on an infield single that was deflected by the pitcher. Pinckney later advanced to second after CF Joey Wiemer was hit by a pitch. SS Trey Lipscomb then hit an infield single, and a throwing error allowed Pinckney to score while moving Wiemer to third as the Wings cut the deficit to 4-1.

Worcester took advantage of the pitching change as their offense continued to roll in the third. C Mickey Gasper drove in a run to restore a four-run cushion at 5-1. RF Kristian Campbell then singled and later advanced to second on a wild pitch before scoring on a single by LF Max Ferguson to extend the lead to 6-1. Ferguson later stole second, and DH Matt Lloyd drew a walk. Both runners advanced after 2B Tyler McDonough was hit by a pitch, and another run scored when CF Braiden Ward drew a bases-loaded walk, making it 7-1. SS Vinny Capra continued the rally with a double down the left-field line, scoring Lloyd and McDonough while moving Ward to third as the WooSox extended their lead to 9-1.

The Red Wings responded with a run of their own, as 3B Brady House smashed his fifth home run since returning to Rochester to cut the deficit to 9-2.

Once again, though, the Red Sox took advantage of the Wings' pitching change in the fifth. LF Max Ferguson hit Worcester's third home run of the game, extending the team's lead to 10-2.

The eight-run deficit proved too much for Rochester to overcome, as the Red Wings were unable to mount a rally in the seventh inning in the back half of the twin bill.

RHP Andry Lara started game two for Rochester and pitched 2.0 innings, allowing four hits, four runs, and two walks while recording two strikeouts and picking off a runner. RHP Zak Kent relieved Lara and pitched 0.2 innings, allowing three hits and three runs. LHP Alex Young came in for Kent and pitched 0.1 innings, allowing one hit and two runs while issuing two walks. RHP Paxton Schultz entered in the bottom of the fourth and pitched 1.0 inning, issuing one walk while recording one strikeout. RHP Gus Varland relieved Schultz in 1.0 inning of action, allowing two hits and one run while recording two strikeouts. RHP Eddy Yean, fresh off his MLB debut, closed out mound duties with 1.0 inning of work, recording one strikeout.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of Game Two is 3B Brady House. The Georgia Native crushed his fifth home run of the season, the only extra-base hit in game two. House improves his line to .296/.337/.434 since joining the Red Wings.

Rochester will play game three of the series against the Red Sox on Thursday at 6:45 p.m., as they will look to win two straight: as they look to bounce back into the win column. Southpaw Jackson Kent will get the start for the Wings.







International League Stories from July 8, 2026

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