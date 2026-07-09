'Pigs Bash Three Homers But Clippers Even Series at a Game Apiece

Published on July 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (7-7, 42-47) popped off for three-homers, but a seven-run fourth innings for the Columbus Clipper (8-6, 49-39) was too much to overcome in an 8-5 loss on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Keaton Anthony hit the first of the three 'Pigs homers in the second, a two-run shot that started the scoring.

Columbus answered back with force, blasting three homers themselves in the fourth and scoring a run on an error en route to a seven-run frame.

A solo homer from Christian Cairo was a small answer back for the 'Pigs in the last of the fourth, but Columbus cancelled out that run with a Milan Tolentino RBI double in the top of the fifth.

The 'Pigs rallied with three straight singles in the eighth, the last an RBI knock from Tommy Pham, to cut it to an 8-5 game. The 'Pigs loaded the bases later in the frame to bring the go-ahead run to the plate, but Jack Leftwich (S, 3) came on for Columbus and punched out back-to-back hitters to quell the threat.

Will Dion (W, 5-0) allowed one run in 1.2 innings of relief to earn the win for Columbus while Ryan Cusick (L, 1-5) took the loss for the 'Pigs, charged for five runs (three earned) in 1.2 innings.

The IronPigs and Clippers continue their series on Thursday, July 9th with first pitch slated for 6:45 p.m. Kolby Allard gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Austin Peterson for Columbus.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from July 8, 2026

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