Otto Kemp Base Hit Gives 'Pigs Walk-Off Win over Clippers

Published on July 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (7-6, 42-46) opened their series with the Columbus Clipper (7-6, 48-39) with a 10-inning, 3-2, victory courtesy of an Otto Kemp base hit on Tuesday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.

The 'Pigs cracked the ice straight away, scoring in the first inning. Dylan Moore singled to open the frame, stole second, then scored on a Keaton Anthony double.

The game stayed at 1-0 until Columbus tied things in the fifth. Bo Naylor started the inning with a two-bagger, was singled over to third, and then scored on a George Valera groundout.

The 'Pigs retook the lead in the seventh. Robert Moore singled with two outs and then scored on a Dylan Moore double.

Columbus reacted quickly, tying the game back up in the eighth on a Ralphy Velazquez RBI double.

Still tied after nine inning, Michael Mercado (W, 4-3) sat down all three hitters he faced in the extra frame without allowing the placed runner to score, giving the 'Pigs the chance to win the game with a single tally in the bottom half. Mercado retired all six hitters he faced in the game, striking out one.

After loading the bases with nobody out, Kemp had his moment, grounding the first pitch saw inside the bag at third, scoring Felix Reyes with the winning run. It is Kemp's second walk-off as an IronPig.

Trevor Stephan (L, 0-1) took the loss for the Clippers, allowing the placed runner to score in the 10th.

The IronPigs and Clippers continue their series on Wednesday, July 8th with first pitch slated for 6:45 p.m. Alan Rangel gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Yorman Gomez for Columbus.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from July 7, 2026

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