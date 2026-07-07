WooSox Postponed Tonight at Polar Park

Published on July 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - With steady rain throughout the day and forecasted to continue into the evening, tonight's game between the host Worcester Red Sox and the visiting Rochester Red Wings scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Polar Park has been postponed.

Tonight's rainout will be made-up as part of a single-admission makeup doubleheader tomorrow (Wednesday) beginning at 4:05 pm at Polar Park. Both games of the twin bill will be 7-innings. It will start a 6-game series and homestand for the WooSox who will host Rochester through Sunday afternoon at Polar Park leading up to the All-Star break next week (July 13-17).

Fans holding tickets for tonight's postponement can trade those in for any remaining WooSox '26 home game this season - based on availability. If fans have a hard ticket for tonight's game, that ticket can be exchanged for a similar ticket of equal or lesser value. If fans have an electronic ticket, they can make that exchange either in person at the Polar Park box office or at woosox.com. Digital tickets can be shown at the Ticket Office to be exchanged for equal or lesser value, based on availability. Fans can also call 508-500-8888 to speak with a Ticket Office staff member to make the exchange.

Tickets for all WooSox games for the remainder of the season are on sale now at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.

Tonight marks the third home postponement at Polar Park this season for the WooSox, although both of the first two rainouts (on May 9 and May 24) were ultimately not made up and considered cancelled games during the first half of the schedule. Last year the WooSox set a new club record for most home games either postponed or cancelled in a single season with nine.

WooSox Promotions during this homestand at Polar Park this week/weekend vs. the Rochester Red Wings

Wednesday, 4:05 pm Doubleheader First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; and Wepa Night, presented by Modelo & La Mega 106.1 celebrating Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

Thursday, 6:45 pm Deuces Wild every Thursday Summer evening home game when fans can purchase $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island and Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light and Masshole Light Lager, and $2 bottles of Polar water (the beverage deals run for seven days); Meet & Greet with former Red Sox great Dennis "Oil Can" Boyd; and Fitchburg Town Takeover.

Friday, 6:45 pm UniBank Fireworks to the music of NickelCreed; and Spencer Town Takeover, presented by Flexcon.

Saturday, 4:05 pm WooSox Free Youth Clinic from 10-11 am, presented by Rob Levine Law (ages 7-14 with registration required); Faith & Family Day; Southeast Asian Heritage Day; Workers Credit Union AR Day (play Woofster's Workers Reality); Framingham Town Takeover, presented by Rodenhiser; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting); and Scout Sleepover, presented by Convenient MD (also post-game and weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Wilyer Abreu Gold Glove Bobblehead Giveaway for first 5,000 fans, presented by Manny's Appliances; Wepa Day, presented by Modelo & La Mega 106.1 celebrating the Dominican Republic; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.







International League Stories from July 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.