Omaha Drops Series Opener in Louisville 5-4
Published on July 7, 2026 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (5-8/38-49) dropped the series opener to the Louisville Bats (5-7/44-41) by a score of 5-4 on Tuesday night. Omaha starter Mitch Spence struck out a season-high 7 over 4.2 innings of work and the Storm Chasers brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the 9th but fell just short.
The Chasers were first onto the scoreboard in the top of the 1st inning, with back-to-back singles from Matthew Lugo and Vinnie Pasquantino, for an early 1-0 Omaha lead.
Spence surrendered a 2-run homer to Héctor Rodríguez in the bottom of the 1st inning, but the Storm Chasers quickly countered in the top of the 2nd, on a 2-run homer from Gavin Cross for a 3-2 lead.
Spence retired 5 straight between the 1st and 2nd innings, including a perfect 2nd, and Omaha led into the bottom of the 3rd, before Spence surrendered another home run to Rodríguez that tied the score 3-3 after 3 innings.
Omaha's starter worked around a single in the 4th and pitched into the 5th, before being relieved by Dan Altavilla, who stranded two runners on to end the 5th. Génesis Cabrera took over for Omaha in the 6th and allowed a pair of runs to cross on a pair of walks, an RBI single and a wild pitch, giving the Bats a 5-3 lead through 6 innings.
Lugo connected for an RBI single in the 7th, bringing the score to 5-4 but Omaha could not scratch across another run in the final 3 innings. Scott Barlow worked out of a bases-loaded jam for a scoreless bottom of the 7th and Anthony Gose fired a 1-2-3 8th inning.
Luca Tresh walked to open the 9th but could not come around to score, with Omaha falling by one run.
The Storm Chasers return to action in Louisville Wednesday with a 5:35 p.m. CT first pitch and Mason Black scheduled to start for Omaha.
International League Stories from July 7, 2026
- Bulls Steal Series Opener to Hand Jumbo Shrimp Fourth Straight Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Early Slam Quiets Sounds in Series Opener - Nashville Sounds
- Extra-Innings Win Opens Series at Jacksonville - Durham Bulls
- Barstad's Blast Lifts Indians over Mud Hens in Series Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- Galanie's Grand Slam Powers Knights Past Sounds - Charlotte Knights
- Klein's Strong Start, Saints Early Offense Sends Them to 7-4 Win over I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Bisons Lose to Scranton in First Game of Series - Buffalo Bisons
- Redbirds Come Back Late with Koperniak's Heroic Homer - Memphis Redbirds
- Stripers Start Fast, Fall Late in 11-6 Extra-Inning Loss to Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Toledo Drops Road Series Opener in Indianapolis - Toledo Mud Hens
- RailRiders Crush Buffalo - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Iowa Drops Series Opener to St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Omaha Drops Series Opener in Louisville 5-4 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Buffalo Bisons Postgame Drone Show July 25 Ode to Sports Classics - Buffalo Bisons
- Bats Open Series with 5-4 Victory - Louisville Bats
- Tuesday Night's Game vs. Syracuse Postponed - Norfolk Tides
- July 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- José Urquidy Named Indians June Player of Month - Indianapolis Indians
- Jack Brannigan Recalled by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- Weekend Series July 17-19 Includes Fireworks, Bazzana Bobblehead Night, and Family Day - Columbus Clippers
- Scouting Report: Bisons Host Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders July 7-12 - Buffalo Bisons
- Clippers Go to Extras in Day Game at Lehigh Valley - Columbus Clippers
- Red Wings, Red Sox Postponed Tuesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Otto Kemp Base Hit Gives 'Pigs Walk-Off Win over Clippers - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- WooSox Postponed Tonight at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- Margaritaville Weekend Returns to Fifth Third Field, Welcomes 'Parrot Heads' - Toledo Mud Hens
- SWB Game Notes - July 7, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 7 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons 716 Day Step up to the Plate with Sahlens Weber Brand Sahlen Field - Buffalo Bisons
- Homestand Preview: July 7-12 - Charlotte Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.