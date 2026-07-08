Redbirds Come Back Late with Koperniak's Heroic Homer

Published on July 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







Lawrenceville, Ga. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game road trip at the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with an 11-6 extra-inning victory on Tuesday night at Gwinnett Field.

Left fielder Matt Koperniak gave Memphis a brief one-run lead with a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning. The left-handed hitter later delivered a two-run tack-on single in the five-run top of the 10th inning. Koperniak aided the Redbirds to a third straight extra-inning victory one game following his walk-off single on Sunday afternoon.

Third baseman Nolan Gorman and catcher Leo Bernal each hit a home run in the victory. Gorman smacked a solo shot in the top of the fourth inning, his third this season with Memphis. Bernal drilled a three-run shot to pull Memphis within a run in the top of the sixth.

Starting pitcher Brandt Thompson allowed five runs on six hits, walked two and struck out two. The right-handed pitcher tossed 4.0 innings in his return to Triple-A. Cade Winquest and Scott Blewett provided scoreless relief. Winquest struck out six batters in 2.0 innings pitched.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, July 17 to begin a three-game series and nine-game homestand against the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from July 7, 2026

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