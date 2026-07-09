Mets Split Doubleheader against Tides to Open Series Wednesday

Published on July 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Christopher Morel at bat for the Syracuse Mets

(Syracuse Mets) Christopher Morel at bat for the Syracuse Mets(Syracuse Mets)

Norfolk, VA - A nine-run offensive outburst powered the Syracuse Mets to a game-one victory, but the Norfolk Tides rallied late in game two to earn a split of Thursday's doubleheader at Harbor Park. Syracuse won 9-3 in game one and fell 3-2 in game two.

In the opener, Syracuse (7-7, 45-44) wasted no time taking control. Jihwan Bae singled and scored on Christian Arroyo's RBI double before Cristian Pache followed with an RBI single, giving the Mets a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

The Mets doubled their advantage in the third. Ryan Clifford was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a wild pitch before Christopher Morel launched a two-run home run to left field, his first home run in the Mets organization, extending the lead to 4-0.

Norfolk (3-10, 31-57) answered with two runs in the bottom of the third. Johnathan Rodríguez lined an RBI single to left before Heston Kjerstad added an RBI single to trim the deficit to 4-2.

Syracuse broke the game open with a five-run fourth inning. Zack Short singled to begin the frame and later scored when Bae stole second, coming home on a throwing error by catcher Sam Huff. Clifford followed with an RBI single before Morel ripped a bases-clearing double to left field, stretching the Mets' lead to 9-2.

The Tides scored once in the seventh on Bryan Ramos' RBI double, but Syracuse held on for the 9-3 victory.

On the mound, Zach Thornton struck out five over two scoreless innings before Dedniel Núñez, Daniel Duarte, Ryan Lambert, and Dylan Ross combined to finish the win. Núñez appeared on big league rehab for the first time with Syracuse, allowing two walks and two runs in two-thirds of an inning. Morel led the offense, going 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, and five RBIs. Arroyo finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Bae reached base four times, stole one base, and scored twice.

In game two, Syracuse jumped in front again in the opening inning. Bae walked, stole both second and third base, and scored on Clifford's two-run home run to right-center field, giving the Mets a 2-0 lead. Clifford smashed his first home run since June 6 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Norfolk got one run back in the bottom of the first when Enrique Bradfield Jr. tripled and scored on Jud Fabian's sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The score remained unchanged until the sixth inning when the Tides took the lead. Enrique Bradfield Jr. singled and stole second before Jud Fabian drew a walk. Christian Encarnacion-Strand then lined a two-run double to left field, putting Norfolk ahead, 3-2.

Syracuse was unable to respond in the seventh, as Norfolk completed the comeback to split the doubleheader.

Ben Simon started the nightcap with a scoreless first inning before Joe Jacques tossed two perfect frames and Joey Gerber added two more scoreless innings. Matt Turner was charged with the loss after allowing the go-ahead rally in the sixth, while Nate Lavender recorded the final out of the inning.

Clifford supplied the Mets' only offense in game two with his team-leading 15th home run of the season. The Mets managed just three hits over the final six innings.

Morabito's 17-game hit streak came to an end in game two, the longest hit streak by any International League player this season. Morabito extended his on-base streak to 23 games, the longest of any Syracuse player this year.

Syracuse continues its six-game series against Norfolk on Friday at Harbor Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

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International League Stories from July 8, 2026

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