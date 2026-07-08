Score a Free Travis Bazzana Clippers Bobblehead on Saturday, July 18 Presented by Meijer
Published on July 8, 2026 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
Former Columbus Clippers infielder Travis Bazzana, who was recently named to the 2026 American League All-Star Team as a rookie with Cleveland, is being honored with his very own bobblehead.
The only way to get your Bazzana bobblehead is to be there when the Clippers face Indianapolis on Saturday, July 18 at 7:05pm. The first 1,000 fans through the gates at Huntington Park that evening with receive this special Travis Bazzana bobblehead, courtesy of Meijer. The pose is familiar to Clippers fans who recall his multiple walk-off game-winning hits for Columbus.
Make sure to get your tickets now! This season, online fees are lower than ever to attend a Clippers game.
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