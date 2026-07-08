Survivor Legend Rupert Boneham Appearing at Bats Game Friday

Published on July 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







Rupert Boneham, a four-time contestant on CBS' Survivor and one of the most popular Survivor players of All-Time, will be appearing for a meet and greet at the Louisville Bats game on Friday night as part of Surviving Island Humidity Night

WHEN: Friday, July 10 - 6:40 PM

WHERE: Playing Field

This Friday night, the Louisville Bats will be hosting the Omaha Storm Chasers for Surviving Island Humidity Night at Louisville Slugger Field, their second game playing under their name Louisville Humidity alternate identity.

The highlight of the night will be an appearance from Survivor Legend Rupert Boneham, who will be throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the game and participating in a meet and greet with fans in the Hall of Fame Pavilion throughout the night.







International League Stories from July 8, 2026

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