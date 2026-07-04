Defense, Pitching Power Bats Past Clippers, 3-1

Published on July 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats got strong defense, quality pitching, and just enough from the offense to defeat the Columbus Clippers 3-1 on Friday night, evening their six-game series at two games apiece.

Making his first start for the Bats since September 18, 2024, Jose Acuna was in big trouble early. His first eight pitches were all of the strike zone and Juan Brito quickly cashed in for the Clippers with an RBI double. Another walk loaded the bases with one out before Acuna got the first out of the inning. CJ Kayfus then flew out to left for the second out on just one pitch. George Valera also flew out on one pitch, getting Acuna through the inning.

The Bats' offense came to life in the third. Dayne Leonard and Carlos Jorge reached with back-to-back one-out singles, and Jorge stole second to put runners at second and third. Sam Haggerty tied the game with an RBI ground out to second. Hector Rodriguez followed with a long single off the right field fence, plating Jorge to put the Bats up 2-1.

Acuna settled down once he had the lead, allowing just one base runner between the third and fifth innings. In the sixth, a leadoff walk put the tying run on base before a strikeout and a fly out had him on first with two outs. Looking to get into scoring position as the tying run, Brito was thrown out trying to steal on a strong throw by Leonard, ending the inning and Acuna's start. After laboring early, Acuna finished with 6.0 strong innings, allowing one run on one hits with six walks and four strikeouts for his first Triple-A win.

Luis Mey was called on in the seventh and surrendered a leadoff double to Kayfus. A strikeout and a fly out followed by a walk had the tying and go-ahead runs on the corners with two outs. Petey Halpin looked to tie the game with a slow grounder up the middle. However, a strong throw by Bats shortstop Dominic Pitelli coupled by a great stretch by first baseman P.J. Higgins ended the inning with the Bats up 2-1.

Hagen Danner took over in the eighth and worked into a jam, departing with two outs and runners on first and second. Anthony Misiewicz entered and struck out Kayfus to end the inning.

Rodriguez doubled the Bats' lead in the ninth with a towering solo homer 423 feet over the right field fence. The homer was his 19th of the season to tie for the team lead.

In the bottom half, the Clippers again brought the tying run to the plate with two outs against Hunter Parks. Halpin then crushed a high fly ball to deep right field, where Austin Hendrick made a catch on the warning track to end the game and finish the win.

Next Game: Saturday, July 4, 7:05 p.m. E.T. at Columbus Clippers (Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Davis Daniel (5-6, 4.81) vs. Clippers RHP Rorik Maltrud (1-0, 3.97)







International League Stories from July 3, 2026

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