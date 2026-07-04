Stripers Shut out by Hopkins, Four Durham Relievers in 3-0 Loss (7.3.26)
Published on July 3, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
DURHAM, North Carolina - The Gwinnett Stripers (4-6, 42-42) were held to two hits by five Durham pitchers in a 3-0 loss to the Bulls (8-2, 36-49) on Friday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Singles by Jose Azocar and Jair Camargo were the Stripers' only hits as they dropped to 1-3 in the series.
Decisive Plays: Gwinnett opened the game with back-to-back walks from Brody Hopkins (W, 3-7) but could not score in the top of the first inning. Durham broke through against Austin Gomber (L, 1-4) with two runs in the second, getting an RBI single from Jake Cave and bases-loaded walk from Cooper Kinney to go up 2-0. That lead became 3-0 in the fifth as Nick Madrigal lined a solo home run (1) out to left-center. The Stripers were denied runs on a pair of plays at the plate, as Azocar was caught on a double steal attempt in the fourth and Brett Wisely was thrown out trying to score on an Azocar fielder's choice in the sixth.
Key Contributors: Following Gomber's 5.0 innings (6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO), relievers Victor Mederos (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO) and Blake Burkhalter (1.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO) combined on 3.0 scoreless innings. For the Bulls, Hopkins struck out 10 over 5.0 one-hit frames and Cam Hill (S, 3) pitched a perfect ninth to finish the shutout.
Noteworthy: Gwinnett was held scoreless for the seventh time this season, falling to 4-7 in shutout decisions. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. tallied his 32nd stolen base of the year before being caught in the eighth, ending his 32-for-32 stolen base stretch.
Next Game (Saturday, July 4): Gwinnett Stripers at Durham Bulls, 6:45 p.m. ET at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:30 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 7): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds, 6:35 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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