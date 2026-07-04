July 3rd Omaha Storm Chasers Game Suspended
Published on July 3, 2026 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers' Friday night game against the Indianapolis Indians has been suspended due to inclement weather with one out in the top of the fourth inning and the Indians leading the Storm Chasers 1-0.
The game will be completed as a full 9-inning game tomorrow, Saturday, July 4, beginning at 5:05 p.m. CT, with stadium gates opening at 4:00 p.m. and parking lots opening at 3:00 p.m. Tomorrow's originally scheduled game will be played as a seven-inning contest following the conclusion of Game 1. Freedom Weekend Fireworks presented by FNBO will light up the sky above Werner Park following the final out of Game 2.
Fans with tickets for the Friday, July 3 game may exchange them for a ticket of equal or lesser value, based on availability, to a future 2026 Storm Chasers home game at Werner Park. A makeup date for the July 3 fireworks will be announced in the near future.
All exchanges can be done in person at the Werner Park Ticket Office, over the phone, or online (for a $1.00 per ticket fee). All exchanges are subject to availability. All event dates, times and promotions are subject to change and no part of the ticket price will be refunded. There are no blackout dates for exchanges.
For tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media.
International League Stories from July 3, 2026
- Bernal Blasts Walk-off Homer in Front of 6,500+ Memphians - Memphis Redbirds
- RailRiders Edge Tides, 3-2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Indians vs. Storm Chasers July 3 Game Suspended - Indianapolis Indians
- Mets Rally from Four Down to Edge WooSox, 8-7 - Syracuse Mets
- Red Wings Snap Three-Game Skid with 11-5 Win Friday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- 'Pigs Winning Streak Snapped by Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- WooSox Fall on Friday Night in Syracuse - Worcester Red Sox
- Bullpen on Point in One-Run Loss to Memphis - Charlotte Knights
- Indians vs. Storm Chasers July 3 Game Suspended - Indianapolis Indians
- July 3rd Omaha Storm Chasers Game Suspended - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Holds on in Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Gallagher Spins a Gem, Saints Blast Three Homers in 4-3 Take Down of Bisons - St. Paul Saints
- Bisons' Comeback Falls One Run Short in Saint Paul - Buffalo Bisons
- July 3rd Omaha Storm Chasers Game Suspended - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Tides Edged by RailRiders in Narrow Loss Norfolk Falls Back in Series, 3-1 - Norfolk Tides
- Hens Fall Short in Game Three vs. Iowa, 6-4 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Hens Come up Short Despite Late Push against Cubs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Stripers Shut out by Hopkins, Four Durham Relievers in 3-0 Loss (7.3.26) - Gwinnett Stripers
- Clippers Tangle with the Bats on Friday Night - Columbus Clippers
- Defense, Pitching Power Bats Past Clippers, 3-1 - Louisville Bats
- Hopkins and Co. Combine for Two-Hit Shutout - Durham Bulls
- Sounds, Jumbo Shrimp Postponed Friday Night - Nashville Sounds
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Roster Moves, July 3 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- July 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights July 7-12 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Brandon White Earns Marlins' Next Wave Pitcher of the Month Award for June - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 3 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.