July 3rd Omaha Storm Chasers Game Suspended

Published on July 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers' Friday night game against the Indianapolis Indians has been suspended due to inclement weather with one out in the top of the fourth inning and the Indians leading the Storm Chasers 1-0.

The game will be completed as a full 9-inning game tomorrow, Saturday, July 4, beginning at 5:05 p.m. CT, with stadium gates opening at 4:00 p.m. and parking lots opening at 3:00 p.m. Tomorrow's originally scheduled game will be played as a seven-inning contest following the conclusion of Game 1. Freedom Weekend Fireworks presented by FNBO will light up the sky above Werner Park following the final out of Game 2.

Fans with tickets for the Friday, July 3 game may exchange them for a ticket of equal or lesser value, based on availability, to a future 2026 Storm Chasers home game at Werner Park. A makeup date for the July 3 fireworks will be announced in the near future.

All exchanges can be done in person at the Werner Park Ticket Office, over the phone, or online (for a $1.00 per ticket fee). All exchanges are subject to availability. All event dates, times and promotions are subject to change and no part of the ticket price will be refunded. There are no blackout dates for exchanges.

For tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media.







International League Stories from July 3, 2026

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