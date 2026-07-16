Omaha Storm Chasers Homestand Preview: July 17 to 19

Published on July 16, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







FRIDAY, JULY 17 VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 P.M. | GATES: 6:00 P.M.

RHP MASON BLACK (0-2, 6.48 ERA) VS. TBD

EVERYTHING NEBRASKA NIGHT: Join us as we celebrate all things Nebraska! Featuring appearances from Eric Crouch, Kyle Peterson, Jed Ortmeyer, Antrell Taylor, Brian Duensing, Tom Shatel, Allison Holder, Damon Benning, Cameron Logsdon and more. | Presented By Valentino's

FRIDAY FIREWORKS: Stick around after the game for a Friday fireworks show!

ICE CREAM JERSEY GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 ticketed fans receive an ice cream Storm Chasers jersey. Choose between M and XL. | Presented By Bluejays Ice Cream & Candy

SATURDAY, JULY 18 VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS

FIRST PITCH: 6:05 P.M. | GATES: 5:00 P.M.

TBD VS. TBD

JAC CAGLIANONE BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 ticketed fans receive a Jac Caglianone bobblehead. | Presented By IAMS Wealth Management

AMERICA 250 FIREWORKS: Join us for a patriotic fireworks show after the game! (Rescheduled from July 3) The music will be simulcast on Sweet 98.5.

SUNDAY, JULY 19 VS. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS

FIRST PITCH: 5:05 P.M. | GATES: 4:00 P.M.

RHP MITCH SPENCE (2-4, 5.54 ERA) VS. TBD

PAPILLION & SPRINGFIELD COMMUNITY NIGHT: We welcome and celebrate our friends from the communities of Papillion and Springfield out to Werner Park. | Presented By Leonard Management McDonald's

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game. Kids must be able to run by themselves and may not be accompanied by a parent or guardian. | Presented by YMCA of Greater Omaha

FAMILY FUNDAY: Fun for everyone, featuring Wildlife Encounters, face painters, balloon artists, or another fun activity. | Presented by CHI Health

BEAT THE HEAT

Forecasts for this weekend are projecting high temperatures, but fan safety remains of utmost importance. For all three games, there will be misting stations to cool down at set up near the HyVee tent in right field and behind the batter's eye in the Autism Action Partnership Quiet Zone. Water fountains and fill stations will also be available at The Show, Hot Dog Nation and Grand Slam Grill concession stands. A water cooler will also be set up by the HyVee tent and behind the Ollie's Cheap Seats in left field. Free popsicles will also be handed out to kids on Friday. As a reminder, sealed plastic bottles or empty reusable water bottles are allowed along with small, handheld fans. If you want to get out of the heat, tickets for club seating are still available for purchase and have complimentary access to the climate-controlled VIP Club.

BROADCAST GUIDE

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all 6 games locally on the Golden Spike Sports and Entertainment Network (WOWT Channel 6.6 and Cox Channel 127) or streamed on MiLB TV. The entire series can also be heard on the Mutual 1st Federal Credit Union Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with audio of all games on Mixlr and News Talk 1290 KOIL.

HISTORY LESSON

ALL-TIME SERIES: Omaha trails 8-3 (.273)

IN 2025: Omaha won 1 of 5 games against Lehigh Valley (.200)

LAST SERIES: August 26 to 30 vs. Lehigh Valley, 2025, 1-4 (.200)

LAST SERIES AT WERNER PARK: August 26 to 30, 2025, 1-4 (.200)

UNCOMMON ENEMY

The Storm Chasers and IronPigs will be playing each other for just the third series in franchise history. The two sides never faced each other before Minor League Baseball's realignment in 2021, and despite hosting both prior series at Werner Park, Omaha is still looking for its first series win. The Storm Chasers won 1 of 5 games against Lehigh Valley in 2025 and 2 of 6 games in 2022.

VETERAN PRESENCE

This series will feature several players who are well known for their time in the Bigs. Omaha is rostering 6 players with at least 5 years of MLB service time, meanwhile Lehigh Valley rosters 3. The most tenured player from the Majors in the matchup, OF Tommy Pham (10 years, 92 days of MLB service time), will suit up for the IronPigs, along with OF Dylan Moore (7 years) and LHP Kolby Allard (5 years, 4 days). The Storm Chasers will bring their own set of veterans, including Vince Velasquez (8 years, 92 days), Brandon Drury (8 years, 1 day), Scott Barlow (7 years, 26 days), Génesis Cabrera (5 years, 149 days), Dan Altavilla (5 years, 87 days) and Justin Topa (5 years, 44 days).

NEBRASKA HOMECOMING

IronPigs reliever Nolan Hoffman will be making his return to Nebraska for just the second time in his professional career. The right-hander was born and raised in Lincoln, graduating from Lincoln Southeast High School before leaving to pitch at Texas A&M. He previously pitched at Werner Park against the Storm Chasers last year, appearing once for 2.0 relief innings on August 28 and earning the win.

SWITCHING SIDES

A few Storm Chasers players come into the series having played for the IronPigs at some point in their career. That includes Omaha reliever Génesis Cabrera, who pitched 15 games for Lehigh Valley earlier this season before joining the Storm Chasers, RHP Jose Cuas, who pitched parts of 2 seasons (2024 - 25) for the IronPigs, and LHP Bailey Falter, who made 28 appearances (26 starts) across 3 seasons (2021 - 23) with Lehigh Valley. New Storm Chasers RHP Vince Velasquez also pitched a couple rehab games for the IronPigs in 2017 and 2021.







International League Stories from July 16, 2026

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