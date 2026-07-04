Iowa Holds on in Toledo
Published on July 3, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Iowa Cubs (35-47) held on for a 5-4 win vs. the Toledo Mud Hens (40-44) tonight at Fifth Third Field.
Iowa got on the board in the first inning as BJ Murray singled home a run, but Toledo tied it up in the third on a double.
Murray gave Iowa a 2-1 with a solo home run in the fourth but the Med Hens added two runs in the bottom half to take the lead.
In the sixth, Owen Miller and James Triantos each singled home a run to make it 4-3, I-Cubs. Brett Bateman gave Iowa an insurance run with a single in the ninth and Toledo brought it within one in the bottom half. But Luis Peralta picked up the save to give the I-Cubs the win.
Iowa will play at Toledo on Saturday for the fifth of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
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