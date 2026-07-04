Indians vs. Storm Chasers July 3 Game Suspended

Published on July 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - The Indianapolis Indians announced their Friday, July 3 game at the Omaha Storm Chasers has been suspended in the top of the fourth inning due to inclement weather. With the Indians leading, 1-0, the game will resume on Saturday, July 4 at 6:05 PM ET from Werner Park. Saturday's regularly scheduled game will begin about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended contest and is shortened to 7.0 innings.

Starting pitchers have not been named at this time.







International League Stories from July 3, 2026

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