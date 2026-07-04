Sounds, Jumbo Shrimp Postponed Friday Night

Published on July 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Due to rain, tonight's game (Friday, July 3) between the Nashville Sounds and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp has been postponed. The game will be made up as part of a Saturday, July 4 doubleheader at First Horizon Park and played as two 7-inning games. First pitch of game one will be scheduled for 4:05 p.m. CT with gates opening at 3:30 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Tickets originally purchased for Saturday, July 4 are good for both games of the doubleheader and the Fourth of July Fireworks show will go on as scheduled after the conclusion of the second game.

Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2026 regular season home game at First Horizon Park for a ticket of equal or lesser value based on availability. The fireworks show planned for tonight will be rescheduled for a future date to be announced later. For more information on exchanging your tickets, please contact the Nashville Sounds ticket office by email at tickets@nashvillesounds.com or by phone 615-690-HITS.







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