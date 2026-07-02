Hot Chickens Blanked for Fourth Time this Season in Loss to Jacksonville

Published on July 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Nashville suffered its fourth shutout loss of the season with a 1-0 defeat to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. Jacksonville's Braxton Garrett tossed eight scoreless innings against Nashville, allowed three hits along the way, adding eight strikeouts and retiring 23-of-27 batters faced.

The Hot Chickens and Jumbo Shrimp exchanged tossing four combined 1-2-3 innings in the first two innings of the game. After Gerson Garabito retired the first seven batters he faced, he issued three straight singles to Jacksonville and gave them the 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning.

Garabito was relieved in the top of the fourth inning for Easton McGee after he worked three scoreless innings, allowed one run on three hits, struck out one batter and tossed two 1-2-3 innings. McGee entered the top of the fourth and worked around a single and a double to get out of the frame, stranding two runners on base. After Nashville was shut down in 1-2-3 fashion for the third time in the bottom of the fourth, McGee worked another 1-2-3 inning in the top of the fifth.

The Hot Chickens mustered just two hits through six innings and stranded two runners on base. Blake Holub, Junior Fernández, Craig Yoho and JB Bukauskas each worked a scoreless inning behind Garabito and McGee, stranding five Jumbo Shrimp runners along the way. In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Hot Chickens were shut down in 1-2-3 fashion for the fifth time against Garrett, struggling to produce any sort of offense.

Nashville had one last opportunity in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Hot Chickens loaded the bases off right-handed reliever Zach Pop. Back-to-back singles by Jett Williams, Luis Lara and a walk by Luke Adams started the inning. After Jeferson Quero grounded into a fielder's choice out at home to prevent the tying from crossing the plate, Brock Wilken struck out, and Luis Matos flew out as the Hot Chickens failed to score a run with the bases loaded and no outs.

Nashville continues their series for the final time as the Hot Chickens Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm.

POSTGAME NOTES:

ZERO: The Sounds were shutout for the fourth time this season and the first time at home in 2026. The last shutout loss at home also came at the hands of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp with a 9-0 loss on August 6, 2025. Wednesday night was the 44th time the Sounds have been shutout at home since 2015. Jacksonville's Braxton Garrett is the first opposing pitcher to work 8.0 IP against the Sounds at First Horizon Park since Round Rock's Cy Sneed did so on April 18, 2019. Wednesday was the Sounds first 1-0 loss (9 Innings) since July 30, 2025, vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

BULLPEN BULLIES: After the bullpen worked six scoreless on Wednesday night, Nashville's bullpen has not allowed a run over its last 21.0 IP dating back to the final out in the top of the second inning on Saturday against Gwinnett. During the span, Sounds relievers have combined for 15 strikeouts, three walks, and 14 hits allowed. Brewers no. 27-rated prospect Craig Yoho worked his 16th straight appearance with Nashville without an earned run allowed dating back to April 29. During the streak, he has allowed just seven hits, with 25 strikeouts and four walks allowed. Blake Holub tossed his seventh straight game without an earned run dating back to May 21. He has gone 8.1 IP overall without an earned run allowed since May 17 (7 H, 8 K, BB). The Sounds bullpen currently leads all full-season minor league teams with a 3.60 ERA (154 ER/385.1 IP) this season.

HONEST ABE: Nashville was held to five or fewer hits for the 21st time this season and the 11th time at home. Eight of the 21 games with five or fewer hits this season have now come over the last 26 games since the start of June. One of Nashville's five hits on Wednesday came from Ethan Murray, who is riding a season-long six-game hitting streak since June 23. Murray is hitting .333 (6-for-18) during the stretch with a RBI, walk, and three runs scored.







International League Stories from July 1, 2026

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