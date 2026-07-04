Bernal Blasts Walk-off Homer in Front of 6,500+ Memphians
Published on July 3, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with a 4-3 walk-off win on Friday night at AutoZone Park.
First baseman Leo Bernal came to the plate to lead off the bottom of the 11th inning with Memphis down a run. The left-handed hitter belted the first walk-off home run at AutoZone Park in 2026 over the right field wall, his ninth blast of the season. The walk-off winner marked the third walk-off win this season for Memphis.
Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews dominated with 6.0 innings of two-run baseball. The left-handed pitcher allowed a two-run homer in the top of the first, then settled in to strike out seven and walk none. Jared Shuster, Luis Gastelum and Hancel Rincón combined for 4.0 innings of scoreless relief. Gastelum extended his scoreless streak to 17 appearances.
At the dish, the Bernal walk-off home run marked the only Redbirds run-scoring hit of the game. Memphis scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning with bases-loaded walks from Bernal and catcher Yohel Pozo. Center fielder Victor Scott II reached safely three times, smacked a double, stole a base and scored a run in the win.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, July 4 to continue a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) with first pitch scheduled for 7:04 p.m. CDT.
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