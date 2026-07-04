Bisons' Comeback Falls One Run Short in Saint Paul
Published on July 3, 2026 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
SAINT PAUL, MN - Although the Buffalo Bisons scored three runs on seven hits after being down 3-0, they fell short to the St. Paul Saints 4-3 on Friday evening at CHS Field.
Charles McAdoo homered for the tenth time of the season in the top of the seventh inning. Eloy Jiménez was the lone Bison with a multi-hit game, as he singled in the bottom of the fourth and seventh innings. Both McAdoo and Jiménez added an RBI to their names.
Walker Jenkins broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the third inning for St. Paul. Jenkins drilled a solo shot to right field on the first pitch of the at-bat.
The Saints would add to their lead with another solo shot in the fourth. Cody Morissette smoked the ball over the right field wall to give St. Paul a 2-0 lead.
St. Paul continued to increase its lead in the fifth inning. A sac-fly to center field from Hendry Mendez drove Matt Wallner across home plate.
McAdoo would help the Bisons earn their first run of the game in the top of the seventh. McAdoo crushed a solo shot 435 feet to left-center field, cutting the deficit to 3-1. Buffalo would capitalize on the homer with Eloy Jiménez singling to left field, scoring Willie MacIver all the way from second base.
The Saints would respond in the bottom half of the inning. Wallner blasted a solo shot to left field to increase St. Paul's lead to 4-2.
Buffalo attempted to mount a comeback in the ninth. With two outs on a two-and-two count, Je'Von Ward, who pinch-hit for Josh Rivera, singled to center field to drive in C.J. Stubbs from second base. Jay Harry struck out swinging, though, to cement the 4-3 win for St. Paul.
The Bisons and Saints are scheduled for a 7:07 p.m. pitch on Saturday at CHS Field. The series is tied 2-2. Simeon Woods Richardson will make his first start with Buffalo on the mound. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins broadcast coverage at 6:50 p.m.
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