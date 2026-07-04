Hens Come up Short Despite Late Push against Cubs

Published on July 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Hens were home on July 3, 2026, for Game Four of their series against the Iowa Cubs, falling 5-4 in a tightly contested matchup.

The Cubs wasted no time getting on the board in the top of the 1st. Jonathon Long doubled on a sharp line drive to center field before BJ Murray drove a ground-ball single into center. With Long running on the pitch, he scored easily from second to give Iowa an early 1-0 advantage.

Tomás Nido opened the bottom of the 3rd with a walk before Max Anderson lined a single to center. With two runners aboard, Gage Workman ripped a double down the first-base line, bringing Nido home to even the score at 1-1.

Iowa reclaimed the lead in the top of the 4th when BJ Murray launched a solo home run to right field for his second RBI of the evening, making it 2-1.

Toledo answered right back in the home half of the 4th inning. Brett Callahan laced a single into left before moving into scoring position on Tyler Gentry's groundout. Jace Jung then worked a walk, and Tomás Nido reached on a throwing error by the shortstop, allowing Callahan to cross the plate. Andrew Navigato kept the rally alive with a bunt single back to the pitcher, scoring Jung while Nido advanced to third. The Hens took a 3-2 lead into the 5th.

Murray continued his strong night by leading off the 6th with a triple. Owen Miller followed with an RBI single to tie the game at 3-3. After stealing second, Miller came around to score on James Triantos' line-drive single up the middle, putting the Cubs back in front, 4-3.

Iowa added an insurance run in the top of the 9th. Hayden Cantrelle doubled to right after the ball deflected off Max Anderson's glove at second base. Brett Bateman then delivered an RBI single to right, plating Cantrelle and extending the Cubs' lead to 5-3.

The Hens refused to go away in the bottom of the 9th. Eduardo Valencia launched a solo home run to right-center field, trimming the deficit to one. Toledo continued to battle and brought the tying run to first from Gentry being hit by a pitch, but its late rally came up just short as Iowa held on for the 5-4 victory.

Toledo dropped another close contest as Iowa secured the series victory. The two clubs will wrap up the series tomorrow night as the Hens celebrate the Fourth of July at the ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







International League Stories from July 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.