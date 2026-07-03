Brandon White Earns Marlins' Next Wave Pitcher of the Month Award for June

Published on July 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp right-handed pitcher Brandon White was honored with the Miami Marlins Next Wave Pitcher of the Month award for June, given to the organization's most outstanding minor league pitcher.

Across four June starts, White posted a 2-2 record with a 4.64 ERA in 21.1 innings pitched while striking out 26 and walking just one batter. In his final two starts last month, White combined to allow just one unearned run on three hits over 12.0 innings pitched, including a seven-inning, one-hit performance against Durham on June 19 where he equaled his career high with 11 strikeouts. On June 25 against Memphis, White limited the Redbirds to one unearned run and two hits in five innings.

In 14 appearances (13 starts) this season split between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Jacksonville, White has recorded a 5-4 record and 4.46 ERA in 66.2 innings pitched, to go along with 82 strikeouts and 12 walks.

A native of Olympia, Washington, White was Miami's 12th round pick out of Washington State University in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Since his organizational debut in 2023, White has thrown 269.2 innings over 66 appearances (46 starts) with a 19-18 record and 4.54 ERA.

White is the third Jumbo Shrimp player to receive a Next Wave award this season, after Brian Navarreto earned Fish of the Month for April and Andrew Pintar earned Hitter of the Month for May.







International League Stories from July 3, 2026

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