Pintar, Pauley Go Yard in 7-2 Loss at Rochester
Published on July 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Home runs from Andrew Pintar and Graham Pauley were not enough for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in a 7-2 loss to the Rochester Red Wings in Friday's series opener from ESL Ballpark.
After Pintar's homer tied the score at one in the top of the third, the Red Wings (54-38, 9-10) took control of the game in the bottom of the third. Jumbo Shrimp (50-42, 8-10) starter Bradley Blalock (1-7) issued a leadoff walk to Abimelic Ortiz to start the inning. A ground out pushed Ortiz to second before Andrew Pinckney socked a double to plate Ortiz and put Rochester in front. Trey Lipscomb followed with an RBI single to make it 3-1.
The Red Wings added on in the fourth. Phillip Glasser led off with a double. He scored on Christian Franklin's RBI triple. A Yohandy Morales RBI ground out widened the gap to 5-1.
In the fifth, Riley Adams clubbed a long home run to give Rochester a 6-1 advantage.
The Jumbo Shrimp answered in the seventh inning on a long ball from Pauley.
In the eighth, Ortiz registered his third double of the game to lead off the frame. After a Brady House single, Pinckney's sacrifice fly set the final margin at 7-2.
Rochester took their first lead three batters into the bottom of the first. Franklin led off with a single before Morales walked. Ortiz drove in Franklin with an RBI double for the game's first run.
Jacksonville and Rochester meet again in Saturday's 6:45 p.m. ET first pitch. RHP Karson Milbrandt (0-2, 5.48 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Red Wings RHP Chandler Champlain (6-3, 3.94 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.
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