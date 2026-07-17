Fried Currently Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment with RailRiders

Published on July 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced that left-hander Max Fried is scheduled to commence a Major League Rehab Assignment with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The RailRiders host the Worcester Red Sox at PNC Field this evening. First pitch is slated for 7:05 P.M.

Fried was placed on the 15-Day Injured List in mid-May with a left elbow bone bruise. Prior to the injury, the southpaw was 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA over 10 starts for New York with 50 strikeouts and 19 walks in 61.2 innings.

The Yankees signed Fried to an eight-year deal in December of 2024. The three-time All-Star went 19-5 with a 2.86 ERA for New York in 2025, striking out 189 batters over 195.1 innings of work. Initially drafted by San Diego, Fried played three years in the Padres' system before being traded to Atlanta in 2014. In 10 big league seasons, the lefty has gone 96-44 and holds a career 3.04 ERA.

The RailRiders host the WooSox through Sunday before starting a home series against the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday, July 21. For tickets, schedule details, and promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.







International League Stories from July 17, 2026

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