Hens-Stripers Postponed Friday; Doubleheader Planned for Saturday
Published on July 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Toledo, OH - Due to air quality conditions in Toledo, the Mud Hens and MLB have decided to postpone tonight's game, July 17, vs. the Gwinnett Stripers.
We will instead play a doubleheader on Saturday, July 18, with two, 7-inning games starting at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets for tonight can be exchanged for Saturday or any remaining 2026 home game by calling 419-725-4367. Tickets for Saturday are good for both games of the doubleheader.
Tonight's drone show will be rescheduled for a date TBA soon.
International League Stories from July 17, 2026
- Bats Drop Opener in St. Paul 3-1 - Louisville Bats
- Durham Takes Win over Charlotte at Home - Durham Bulls
- 'Pigs Drop Series Opener to Omaha Coming out of All-Star Break - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Fried Starts Strong, RailRiders Hold On - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Wings Power Their Way to Series Opening Victory against Jumbo Shrimp - Rochester Red Wings
- Pintar, Pauley Go Yard in 7-2 Loss at Rochester - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bulls Use the Long Ball to Finally Beat the Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Mets Fall to Bisons Despite Three-Homer Night Friday - Syracuse Mets
- Schneider Lifts Bisons to Late Game Win over Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians vs. Clippers July 17 Game Suspended - Indianapolis Indians
- Indianapolis at Columbus Suspended - Columbus Clippers
- Hens-Stripers Postponed Friday; Doubleheader Planned for Saturday - Toledo Mud Hens
- Stripers' Friday Game at Toledo Postponed Due to Air Quality Conditions - Gwinnett Stripers
- Fried Currently Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment with RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- SWB Game Notes - July 17, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- July 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 17 vs. Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Ohio State Night at Huntington Park Announced for Friday, September 18 - Columbus Clippers
- One of the Top-Drawing Teams in Baseball for the Last Three Decades, Saints to Welcome 10,000,000th Fan in Franchise History on Friday - St. Paul Saints
- Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr., Ha-Seong Kim Assigned to Rehab with Gwinnett - Gwinnett Stripers
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