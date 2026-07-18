Hens-Stripers Postponed Friday; Doubleheader Planned for Saturday

Published on July 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo, OH - Due to air quality conditions in Toledo, the Mud Hens and MLB have decided to postpone tonight's game, July 17, vs. the Gwinnett Stripers.

We will instead play a doubleheader on Saturday, July 18, with two, 7-inning games starting at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets for tonight can be exchanged for Saturday or any remaining 2026 home game by calling 419-725-4367. Tickets for Saturday are good for both games of the doubleheader.

Tonight's drone show will be rescheduled for a date TBA soon.







International League Stories from July 17, 2026

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