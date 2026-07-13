Toledo Ends Series at Indianapolis with 5-0 Loss

Published on July 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Indianapolis, IN - The Toledo Mud Hens (44-48) dropped game six at the Indianapolis Indians (42-51) on Sunday, July 12, in the final game before the All-Star break. Indianapolis scored five runs on four hits and Toledo was held hitless in eight of nine innings. Brett Callahan's double in the fifth prevented a combined no-hitter.

Struggles on offense started early for Toledo after falling to a pair of strikeouts in the first. Hens' starter on the bump, Sawyer Gpison-Long, returned the favor of a 1-2-3-inning to the Indians.

After three Hens quickly went away again in the second, the home team didn't allow its offense to stay quiet. The game's first two base runners were Indians that got hit by a throw from Gipson-Long. Soon after, a single followed that batted in the first run of the contest (1-0). With two left on, P.J. Hilson ripped a long shot out of left field for three more. (4-0)

Action continued for Indianapolis through three as the tribe brought in their fifth and final run on a fielding error by Cal Stevenson (5-0). Gipson-Long finally got his first punch out on batter 16. The starter's day ended after five complete innings and two strikeouts.

Toledo's only hit of the afternoon came off the swing of Brett Callahan's bat. The outfielder popped a sliding double which ended Connor Wietgrefe's perfect game in the fifth.

Yilber Díaz followed Gipson-Long on the mound. Díaz sent three of three away with strikeouts. Brenan Hanifee and Enmanuel De Jesus also pitched out of the pen.

After 8.5 innings, the Hens were shutout and hope to bounce back following the four-day break. Toledo returns to play at home on Friday, July 17, at 7:05p.m. for a three game series vs. the Gwinnett Stripers.

Notables

B. Callahan - 1/3, 2B

Y. Díaz - 1.0IP, 0R, 0H, 0ER, 0BB, 3K







International League Stories from July 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.