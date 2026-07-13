Guacamayas Blast Sounds Behind Jones' Two Home Runs
Published on July 12, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Guacamayas de Charlotte left little doubt on Sunday afternoon with a 12-4 drubbing of the Nashville Sounds. The one-sided victory clinched a series split between the two teams and moved Charlotte's Sunday home record to 6-3 on the season.
Nolan Jones led the way offensively for the Guacamayas. Jones crushed a three-run Home Run in the bottom of the first inning and added a solo blast later in the game to the exact same spot. The outfielder finished with a game-high five RBI.
Michael Turner was another big piece of the offensive attack. The Charlotte catcher ripped a Grand Slam in the fourth inning and finished 2-for-5 at the plate. Ryan Galanie, Caden Connor, Dru Baker, and Edgar Quero joined Jones and Turner with multiple hits in the contest.
Shane Smith took the mound for Charlotte in his first triple-A appearance since April 30. Smith looked sharp in his four innings of work. The right-hander struck out five and limited the Sounds to one run. Zach Franklin, Tanner McDougal, Garrett Schoenle, and Jared Kelley all received work out of the bullpen.
Both Charlotte and Nashville head into the All-Star break with the rest of the league and will enjoy four much-needed days of recovery. The Knights are back in action on Friday, July 17 when they open up a three-game road series against the Durham Bulls.
International League Stories from July 12, 2026
- Bulls Lead MiLB in Second Half After Rain-Shortened Series at Jacksonville - Durham Bulls
- Zamora Homers in Sunday Loss to Knights - Nashville Sounds
- Romero and WooSox Walk-Off Rochester, 6-5 in 10 Innings - Worcester Red Sox
- Saints Go into All-Star Break with a Win, Hang on for 5-4 Victory over I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Balanced Attack Leads Storm Chasers Past Bats 7-2 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall in Rain-Shortened Sunday Finale - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- I-Cubs Fall to St. Paul in Series Finale 5-4 - Iowa Cubs
- Bisons' Comeback Attempt Stalls out in Extra Innings in Loss to RailRiders - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings Late Push Falls Short in Series Finale - Rochester Red Wings
- 'Pigs Bash Clippers for Second Straight Series Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Guacamayas Blast Sounds Behind Jones' Two Home Runs - Charlotte Knights
- Connor Wietgrefe Hurls a One-Hitter in Indians Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Outlast Buffalo in 10 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Falls in Series Finale at Gwinnett Ahead of All-Star Break - Memphis Redbirds
- Stripers Leave Yard Twice for Fourth Straight Victory over Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Toledo Ends Series at Indianapolis with 5-0 Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bats Suffer 7-2 Defeat to Omaha Heading into All-Star Break - Louisville Bats
- July 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse Mets vs. Norfolk Tides Cancelled Sunday Due to Wet Grounds - Syracuse Mets
- Sunday's Game vs. Syracuse Canceled - Norfolk Tides
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 12 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Indians Outhit Mud Hens, Drop Close Contest - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.