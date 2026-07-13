Guacamayas Blast Sounds Behind Jones' Two Home Runs

Published on July 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Guacamayas de Charlotte left little doubt on Sunday afternoon with a 12-4 drubbing of the Nashville Sounds. The one-sided victory clinched a series split between the two teams and moved Charlotte's Sunday home record to 6-3 on the season.

Nolan Jones led the way offensively for the Guacamayas. Jones crushed a three-run Home Run in the bottom of the first inning and added a solo blast later in the game to the exact same spot. The outfielder finished with a game-high five RBI.

Michael Turner was another big piece of the offensive attack. The Charlotte catcher ripped a Grand Slam in the fourth inning and finished 2-for-5 at the plate. Ryan Galanie, Caden Connor, Dru Baker, and Edgar Quero joined Jones and Turner with multiple hits in the contest.

Shane Smith took the mound for Charlotte in his first triple-A appearance since April 30. Smith looked sharp in his four innings of work. The right-hander struck out five and limited the Sounds to one run. Zach Franklin, Tanner McDougal, Garrett Schoenle, and Jared Kelley all received work out of the bullpen.

Both Charlotte and Nashville head into the All-Star break with the rest of the league and will enjoy four much-needed days of recovery. The Knights are back in action on Friday, July 17 when they open up a three-game road series against the Durham Bulls.







International League Stories from July 12, 2026

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