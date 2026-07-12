Charlotte Pounds out 14 Hits But Falls 4-2 to Nashville
Published on July 11, 2026 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights and the Nashville Sounds played a tight, low-scoring ballgame at Truist Field on Saturday night. Only six runs were put on the scoreboard despite a total of 24 hits between the two clubs. Nashville ended up with a 4-2 win and now holds their first lead in the series at three-games-to-two.
In the first inning, Charlotte netted a run on Nolan Jones' sacrifice fly to centerfield. Nashville tied the game in the second and took a 2-1 lead with a run in the third. Korey Lee tied up the contest in the bottom of the fourth with a towering solo Home Run to left-centerfield.
The Sounds plated a run in the fifth and added an insurance run in the eighth. Nashville somehow kept the Knights from scoring even though Charlotte put multiple runners aboard in the fifth, seventh, eighth, and ninth frames.
Ryan Galanie, Andy Weber, and Lee all collected three hits for the Knights while Dru Baker and Caden Connor finished with two base-hits apiece. Peyton Pallette and Garrett Schoenle each recorded a scoreless appearance out of the bullpen.
The Knights and Sounds wrap up their six-game series on Sunday afternoon. The quick turnaround begins at 1:05pm ET.
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