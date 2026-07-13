'Pigs Bash Clippers for Second Straight Series Win

Published on July 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Steward Berroa reached base five times to lead a 12-hit offensive barrage as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (10-8, 45-48) downed the Columbus Clipper (9-9, 50-42) by a final of 13-5 for a series win on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.

The squads exchanged runs in the last of the second and top of the third as the 'Pigs opened the scoring with Paul McIntosh scoring on a wild pitch while Columbus answered with a Juan Brito sacrifice fly.

A pair of homers in the last of the third, a solo shot from Otto Kemp and a three-run bomb from Berroa, staked the 'Pigs to a 5-1 cushion.

Columbus made things interesting plating a pair in the sixth, but the 'Pigs responded with excessive force as Carter Kieboom clubbed another three-run homer, Tommy Pham scored on a throwing error, and Paul McIntosh singled home another for a five-run frame.

Pham added an RBI single in the seventh to make it 11-3 before Bryan De La Cruz singled home two more with another base hit.

Brito belted a two-run homer in the ninth as consolation for Columbus.

Drake Fellows (W, 1-1) worked around traffic to earn his first win as a 'Pig, allowing just one run over five innings on four hits and four walks, striking out two.

Trenton Denholm (L, 8-3) took the loss for Columbus, allowing five runs in 3.2 innings of work.

The IronPigs anow head into the All-Star Break and will resume their season on Friday, July 17th when they travel out west to take on the Omaha Storm Chasers. First pitch from Werner Park is slated for 8:05 p.m. EDT.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from July 12, 2026

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