Stripers Leave Yard Twice for Fourth Straight Victory over Memphis

Published on July 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (8-9, 46-45) rode home runs from Cal Conley and Rowdy Tellez to a decisive 7-2 victory over the Memphis Redbirds (7-11, 54-39) on Sunday afternoon at Gwinnett Field. With their fourth straight win, the Stripers won the series 4-2.

Decisive Plays: Memphis took a fourth-inning lead on a sacrifice fly by Cesar Prieto to make it 1-0. In the bottom of the fourth, the Stripers tied it at 1-1 on a Patrick Clohisy infield single with the bases loaded. Two batters later, Tellez stroked a two-run single through the left side of the infield to make it 3-1. In the fifth inning, Conley launched a three-run homer (2) to double the Gwinnett lead to 6-1. The Stripers added one more in the sixth when Tellez crushed a solo shot (11) to right field, making it 7-1. Memphis pushed across one more in the ninth for a final of 7-2.

Key Contributors: Tellez (2-for-3, homer, 3 RBIs) and Conley (2-for-2, homer, 3 RBIs) drove in six of the seven runs for Gwinnett. Drue Hackenberg (W, 1-0) worked 5.0 innings (1 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 4 SO) and earned his first Triple-A win of the season. For Memphis, Bernal (1-for-3, double) had one of three hits.

Noteworthy: The Stripers' four straight wins ties their longest winning streak, last reached from March 31-April 3 at Round Rock. Gwinnett homered nine times in the series, the most in a home set this season. Tellez has a three-game homer streak, the longest by a Striper since Taylor Motter also homered in three straight contests from September 8-9, 2022.

Next Game (Friday, July 17): Gwinnett Stripers at Toledo Mud Hens, 7:05 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from July 12, 2026

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