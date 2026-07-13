Memphis Falls in Series Finale at Gwinnett Ahead of All-Star Break

Published on July 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







Lawrenceville, Ga. - The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up a six-game road trip at the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with a 7-2 loss on Sunday afternoon at Gwinnett Field.

Starting pitcher Brycen Mautz (0-4) allowed three runs on three hits, walked five and struck out three in the series finale ahead of the All-Star Break. The left-handed pitcher worked 3.1 innings in the effort. Brandt Thompson allowed one run over the final 3.1 innings of the game.

Memphis did not tally a run-scoring hit in the loss. Designated hitter César Prieto recorded the lone Redbirds RBI on a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth inning. Center fielder Victor Scott II and first baseman Leo Bernal each doubled in the game. Left fielder Joshua Báez posted a 1-for-3 effort with a walk as the only Memphis batter to reach safely twice.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, July 17 to begin a three-game series and nine-game homestand against the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from July 12, 2026

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