Memphis Falls in Series Finale at Gwinnett Ahead of All-Star Break
Published on July 12, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
Lawrenceville, Ga. - The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up a six-game road trip at the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with a 7-2 loss on Sunday afternoon at Gwinnett Field.
Starting pitcher Brycen Mautz (0-4) allowed three runs on three hits, walked five and struck out three in the series finale ahead of the All-Star Break. The left-handed pitcher worked 3.1 innings in the effort. Brandt Thompson allowed one run over the final 3.1 innings of the game.
Memphis did not tally a run-scoring hit in the loss. Designated hitter César Prieto recorded the lone Redbirds RBI on a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth inning. Center fielder Victor Scott II and first baseman Leo Bernal each doubled in the game. Left fielder Joshua Báez posted a 1-for-3 effort with a walk as the only Memphis batter to reach safely twice.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, July 17 to begin a three-game series and nine-game homestand against the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A, Chicago Cubs) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
International League Stories from July 12, 2026
- Zamora Homers in Sunday Loss to Knights - Nashville Sounds
- Romero and WooSox Walk-Off Rochester, 6-5 in 10 Innings - Worcester Red Sox
- Saints Go into All-Star Break with a Win, Hang on for 5-4 Victory over I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Balanced Attack Leads Storm Chasers Past Bats 7-2 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall in Rain-Shortened Sunday Finale - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- I-Cubs Fall to St. Paul in Series Finale 5-4 - Iowa Cubs
- Bisons' Comeback Attempt Stalls out in Extra Innings in Loss to RailRiders - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings Late Push Falls Short in Series Finale - Rochester Red Wings
- 'Pigs Bash Clippers for Second Straight Series Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Guacamayas Blast Sounds Behind Jones' Two Home Runs - Charlotte Knights
- Connor Wietgrefe Hurls a One-Hitter in Indians Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Outlast Buffalo in 10 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Falls in Series Finale at Gwinnett Ahead of All-Star Break - Memphis Redbirds
- Stripers Leave Yard Twice for Fourth Straight Victory over Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Toledo Ends Series at Indianapolis with 5-0 Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bats Suffer 7-2 Defeat to Omaha Heading into All-Star Break - Louisville Bats
- July 12 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Syracuse Mets vs. Norfolk Tides Cancelled Sunday Due to Wet Grounds - Syracuse Mets
- Sunday's Game vs. Syracuse Canceled - Norfolk Tides
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 12 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Indians Outhit Mud Hens, Drop Close Contest - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Memphis Falls in Series Finale at Gwinnett Ahead of All-Star Break
- Redbirds Drop Saturday Night Game Five at Stripers
- Memphis Walked-off for Second Straight Night at Gwinnett
- Redbirds Launch "25% off Suites" Sale for Remainder of July
- Redbirds Walked off by Stripers in Game Three Road Loss