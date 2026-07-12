Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 12 at Worcester

Published on July 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (8-9, 53-37) vs. Worcester Red Sox (8-9, 44-44)

Sunday - 1:05 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Andry Lara (2-6, 5.97) vs. RHP Seth Martinez (2-2, 5.98)

JUST KEEP WIN(G)ING: Coming off a night in which 3B BRADY HOUSE notched the first cycle by a Red Wing in 22 years, Rochester kept things rolling with a second-straight victory over Worcester Saturday, 10-3...2B CAYDEN WALLACE launched his second Triple-A homer a day after his first, this time with the bases loaded for his fifth career grand slam...both SS TREY LIPSCOMB and C RILEY ADAMS replicated their Friday night performances, each notching another multi-hit game from the sixth and eighth spots in the lineup, respectively...on the mound, RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN picked up his team-leading sixth win of the season on the mound in what was his sixth quality start of the 2026 campaign...Rochester looks to win three-straight and split the series in the finale this afternoon...RHP ANDRY LARA will take the mound for Rochester against WooSox RHP Seth Martinez... The Red Wings are now 19-5 when facing a left-handed starting pitcher this season.

ROAD WARRIOR: For the second time in the series, RHP ANDRY LARA will take the ball to start for Rochester...the right-hander from Venezuela made his 16th start of the season in game two of Wednesday's doubleheader, allowing four earned on four hits with a pair of strikeouts and walks across 2.0 innings of work...across eight road appearances (7 GS) this season, Lara is 2-2 with a 3.55 ERA (15 ER/38.0 IP) with 37 strikeouts, 10 walks, a 1.08 WHIP, and .217 BAA.

BRADY BUNCH: Following his first career cycle on Friday, 3B BRADY HOUSE sent a solo shot to right field on Saturday night for his seventh home run with the Red Wings, and 14th between Washington and Rochester this season...this marked the fourth time in his professional career that he's launched a homer in back-to-back games...the Nationals 2021 first-round pick has hits in 19 of his last 22 games since 6/17...during that stretch, he leads the Red Wings in hits (29), and is T-1st in extra-base hits (11) and total bases (48)...

House has homered in three of his last four games...coming into the series finale this afternoon, the Georgia native carries a .333 AVG (8-for-24) with two home runs on Sunday games with the Red Wings in 2026.

CAY-DAY! CAY-DAY!: 2B CAYDEN WALLACE followed his first career Triple-A home run on Friday with a fourth-inning grand slam last night...the 415-foot blast to center field was the fifth grand slam of his career, and his 20th home run between Harrisburg and Rochester this season...the Little Rock, AR native currently leads all full-season Nationals Minor Leaguers in extra-base hits (39), slugging percentage (.561), and total bases (164)...he also ranks among the top five in homers (2nd, 20), hits (2nd, 92), OPS (2nd, .908), batting average (3rd, .297), and runs scored (4th, 57).

TREY BIEN: SS TREY LIPSCOMB went 3-for-5 at the plate in last night's victory against WOR with a home run, a pair of RBI, and two earned runs...the last time the former Tennessee Volunteer logged two straight three-hit games was 8/3 and 8/5 of 2025 against CLT and NOR, respectively...the infielder now has the second-most home runs among all Red Wings this season with 17, behind only teammate YOHANDY MORALES (21)...he also ranks third on the team in RBI (49) and total hits (76)... Across International League hitters in July (min. 35 AB), Lipscomb ranks first in OBP (.500) and OPS (1.271), second in batting average (.457) and SLG (.711), and third in total hits (16).

ADAM(S) BOMB: C RILEY ADAMS turned in another multi-hit performance, going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored...this marked his third consecutive game with at least two hits, the first time he's done so since 6/5/24, 6/6/24, and 6/7/24, also against WOR...over his last 10 games since 6/21, the San Diego native is hitting .393 (11-for-28) with two homers, three doubles, three RBI, and five walks...since 6/19, the catcher is slashing .400/.538/.700 while holding a 1.238 OPS...he ranks third in the International League in OBP (.538) over that stretch, just behind teammate PHILLIP GLASSER in second (.542).

FORD FOCUSED: DH HARRY FORD went 2-for-4 at the plate in last night's win with a home run, a double, two RBI, and a walk...the last time the catcher logged a double in back-to-back games was 5/22 and 5/27 against WOR and SYR, respectively...in his last nine games since 6/28, the Georgia native is batting .367 (11-for-30) with two homers, three doubles, seven RBI, and eight walks...he is now only four hits away from 500 in his Minor League career.

YOU CAN'T (C)HANDLE(R) THE TRUTH: RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN turned in 6.0 strong innings of work yesterday, allowing one earned on one hit, carrying a no-hitter through 5.2 frames...he also added three strikeouts and a pair of walks, and now ranks second among all qualified International League pitchers with a 1.02 WHIP...he also ranks fifth with a .235 BAA and 82.1 innings pitched, T-5th with six wins, and eighth with a 3.94 ERA (36 ER/82.1 IP)...in five starts against Worcester this season, the California native finished 3-0 with a 1.57 ERA (5 ER/28.2 IP), striking out 14 batters while allowing 5.34 hits per nine innings, with a 0.80 WHIP and .173 BAA...a 0.80 WHIP and 1.57 ERA are both fourth-best of any IL pitcher against a single opponent this season (min. 15.0 IP), and a .173 BAA ranks ninth... Champlain is one of three Triple-A pitchers with at least five starts against a single opponent this season, joining teammate RHP LUIS PERALES (5 vs. LHV) and Round Rock (TEX) RHP Trey Supak (5 vs. ELP).







International League Stories from July 12, 2026

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