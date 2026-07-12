Wallace, Champlain Lead Red Wings to Blowout Win over WooSox

Published on July 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Coming off a night in which 3B Brady House notched the first cycle by a Red Wing in 22 years, Rochester (8-9, 53-37) kept things rolling with a second-straight victory over Worcester (8-9, 44-44) Saturday, 10-3. 2B Cayden Wallace launched his second Triple-A homer a day after his first, this time with the bases loaded for his fifth career grand slam. Both SS Trey Lipscomb and C Riley Adams replicated their Friday night performances, each notching another multi-hit game from the sixth and eighth spots in the lineup, respectively. On the mound, RHP Chandler Champlain picked up his team-leading sixth win of the season on the mound in what was his sixth quality start of the 2026 campaign.

To begin the first inning, the Red Wings picked up where they left off the night prior. DH Harry Ford deposited a 1-1 changeup from WooSox starter Michael Sansone over the left field fence and onto the berm to give Rochester a one-run advantage early.

CF Andrew Pinckney led off the top half of the second with a base hit to extend his team-leading hit streak to 11 games. The next pitch, Trey Lipscomb got a hold of another changeup and floated it over the left field wall for his 17th long ball of the season and the Red Wings' second in as many innings, making it 3-0 Rochester.

Lipscomb belted a long single off the tall right field wall to lead off the Red Wings half of the fourth inning before RF Joey Wiemer sent him to third on a double over the leap of Worcester's left fielder. The visitors loaded the bases a pitch later, which allowed Cayden Wallace to poke a no doubt 415-foot grand slam off the batter's eye, the fifth of his Minor League career and the Red Wings second of the season, to give Rochester a commanding 7-0 lead.

After back-to-back singles off the bats of Wallace and LF Christian Franklin to start the sixth, followed by a double roped down the third base line, courtesy of Ford, which plated Wallace, pushing the lead to eight.

Despite two quick outs to start the home half of the sixth, CF Braiden Ward walked on five pitches before he scored on a triple off the bat of the rehabbing 2B Nick Sogard. The WooSox's first hit of the game ultimately cut the Red Wings lead to seven after six innings.

Adams greeted the newly minted Worcester reliever rudely to start the eighth, with a 112.8 MPH leadoff double, his 18th career extra-base hit against Worcester, top ten all-time. Adams would come around to score on a pair of groundouts, the latter by Franklin, giving him his first RBI of the series, pushing it back to an eight-run Rochester lead.

The WooSox put two more runs on the board in the bottom half of the inning, courtesy of a triple off the bat of Braiden Ward that scored LF Max Ferguson, and two outs later, SS Vinny Capra would bring home Ward on a weak ground ball to the left side, cutting the Red Wings' lead to 9-3 after eight innings of play.

In the final at-bats of the day for the Red Wings, House put the exclamation point on the overall team hitting performance, launching his seventh homer of the season, which went a projected 362 feet to make it 10-3. The long ball made it the fourth time in the Georgia native's professional career that he has gone back-to-back games with a homer.

RHP Gus Varland faced the minimum in the ninth, striking out the side on 13 pitches, solidifying a Red Wings win, 10-3.

Right-hander Chandler Champlain got the starting nod for the 13th time this season, looking to build off his last start against Lehigh Valley, in which he allowed only two runs in five innings of work. The former Kansas City Royal farmhand would dazzle through 5.2 innings of no-hit ball before allowing an RBI triple, breaking both no-hit bid and shutout. Champlain's day concluded after the sixth, allowing only one earned run on one hit, two walks, and three strikeouts, lowering his season ERA against Worcester to 1.57. RHP Kyle Nicolas would be the first reliever called out of the 'pen in relief of Champlain. The recent addition from the Baltimore Orioles organization got two outs in the seventh, giving way to veteran southpaw Alex Young to finish the frame and leave two WooSox stranded. Young came out and faced three batters in the eighth, but after Worcester got one back, he'd be relieved in favor of RHP Gus Varland, who allowed the runner at third to score on a groundout before retiring the side. Varland would set down the WooSox in order, all on strikes in the ninth.

2B Cayden Wallace is your Rochester Red Wing player of the game. The former Arkansas Razorback went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and four RBI. Since being called up from Double-A Harrisburg on July 4, the righty has two homers in 20 at-bats and, between both Triple-A and Double-A in 2026, 20 home runs, second-most of any Nationals Minor Leaguer behind 1B Yohandy Morales (21).

The Red Wings will look to split the series and make it three in a row Sunday afternoon. They'll send righty Andry Lara out to the mound for the 17th time and the second start of this series. The first pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m.







International League Stories from July 11, 2026

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