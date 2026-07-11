Sounds Pepper Truist Field Outfield Seats with Barrage of Home Runs

Published on July 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Nashville powered their way to a 11-9 win on Friday night to even the series against the Charlotte Knights at Truist Field. The Sounds set a season-high with five home runs as a team, including three in the third inning as part of a seven-run frame to help distance themselves from the Knights. Five different players recorded multi-hit games at the plate for the Sounds, including a season-high four hits for Brewers no. 11-rated prospect Luke Adams. Brewers no. 19-rated prospect Brock Wilken recorded a season-high five RBI, including his second grand slam of the season.

Tyler Black got the scoring started with a solo home run in the top of the first inning before seeing the Knights take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the frame. Eddys Leonard evened the score with his second home run of the series, and team-leading 12th of the season to kick start the big third inning at the plate for Nashville. Black and Adams followed with singles before Jeferson Quero drew a walk to load the bases. Wilken jumped on the first pitch he saw from Charlotte starter Shane Murphy to clear the bases and put Nashville up 6-2 with his second grand slam of the season, and fifth of his career. Andrick Nava added the first of his three hits for the game ahead of Eduardo Garcia who celebrated his 24th birthday with his first career Triple-A home run to cap the seven-run inning and put Nashville up 8-2.

The Knights chipped away with a two-run home run in the bottom of the third off Coleman Crow in his second rehab start with Nashville. The Brewers no. 24-rated prospect finished his night after 3.1 IP and four earned runs allowed on four hits. Adams added his third hit of the night to lead off the top of the fourth inning and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly for Wilken to get him to a season-high five RBI. The Sounds mustered just the lone run on three hits in the inning to leave a pair stranded. That was not the case in the fifth as Black drew a two-out walk, and Adams cashed in with his fourth hit, this time leaving the yard for the 11th time this season to put Nashville up 11-4 heading to the bottom of the fifth.

Right-hander Kaleb Bowman was the first man out of the Sounds bullpen in relief of Crow and worked 1.2 IP, allowing two hits without a run. Reiss Knehr, Mark Manfredi, and Junior Fernandez each had an inning of work for a short-handed Nashville bullpen. Knehr surrendered the only run between the four relievers used to get the Sounds through the end of the eighth inning. The Knights added a run off Knehr in the bottom of the sixth on two of the six doubles Charlotte hit for the game.

Short or bullpen arms and with a six-run lead in hand, Nashville sent Ethan Murray to the mound after the infielder went 2-for-5 at the plate. In his second career appearance on the mound, Murray issued a leadoff walk to start the bottom of the ninth before getting a pair of flyouts. Charlotte then added their fifth double of the night before the second walk of the inning loaded the bases. A two-RBI double and two-RBI single followed as the Knights cut the Nashville lead to 11-9 and sent the potential tying run to the plate. Caden Connor passed the baton down the line with a single and the fourth hit of the inning. Murray was then tasked with lobbing in pitches to Riley Unroe, who homered twice for the Knights on Friday night as he stepped to the dish as the potential winning run. The two-pitch battle ended with a fly out to Blake Perkins in center field as the Sounds held on for the win to even the series.

Nashville and Charlotte will continue their seesaw series on Saturday night with Southpaw Thomas Pannone (3-1, 4.33 ERA) scheduled to get the start on the mound for Nashville against RHP Mason Adams (2-1, 4.35 ERA) and the Knights. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 pm.

POSTGAME NOTES:

SLAMMIN' SOUNDS: Brewers no. 19-rated prospect Brock Wilken recorded his second grand slam of the season and fifth of his career on Friday night. Wilken is the fourth different Nashville player to record multiple grand slams already this season for the Sounds, who are up to nine slams on the season, matching the combined output for the 2024-2025 seasons. The nine grand slams are the most in all Minor League Baseball this season and now two clear of a group of seven teams, including the Charlotte Knights, who have seven slams this season. Wilken becomes the 24th different player in franchise history to record multiple slams in a Nashville uniform, joining Eddys Leonard, Akil Baddoo, Tyler Black, and Luke Adams, who each joined the list earlier this season. Leonard, Baddoo, and Adams did so in their first season with Nashville like Wilken, while Black recorded his first Triple-A grand slam with Nashville during the 2024 season. Wilken is the 16th Nashville player to hit multiple grand slams in the same season.

CAREER DAY(S): Brewers no. 11-rated prospect Luke Adams set his career-high with four hits on Friday night, going 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, and three runs scored. He had five career 3-hit games during his 336 career games in the minor leagues (incl. Postseason) entering the night, with his last coming on June 21 on the road in Memphis when he launched three homers for his first career multi-HR game. Brewers no. 19-rated prospect Brock Wilken tied his career-high with five RBI, doing the bulk of the damage with his third inning grand slam. Friday night was his second career five-RBI game, with his last coming on September 12, 2023, with Double-A Biloxi when he also hit a grand slam. Three of his current Sounds teammates also played in his first career five RBI game; Ethan Murray started that game at second base, Freddy Zamora was Biloxi's starting shortstop in the game, and Jeferson Quero was behind the dish for the Shuckers and have each had front row seats to both of his five RBI performances. Andrick Nava also matched his career-high with three hits, finishing Friday night 3-for-5 with a run scored. It marked his 10th career 3-hit game, and his first since May 22, 2025, with Double-A Reading in the Phillies organization. Friday night was his third multi-hit game in seven total games played with Nashville this season as he's hitting .381 (8-for-21) with two homers and five RBI with the Sounds.

PARTY FAVORS: Eduardo Garcia hit his first career Triple-A home run as he celebrated his 24th birthday Friday night. His third inning solo shot was his first home run since May

24 with Double-A Biloxi, snapping a 36-game homerless drought. Not only was it his first Triple-A HR, but it marked his first XBH in 19 total games played with Nashville since he joined the Sounds on June 16th. He has 47 career home runs in the minor leagues in 520 games since making his professional debut in 2019 in the Dominican Summer League.

STILL STREAKIN': Tyler Black pushed his on-base streak to 20 consecutive games and his hitting streak to six straight after finishing the night 2-for-3 with a homer, RBI, two walks, and three runs scored. His first inning homer was his fifth of the season, and Friday night was his second straight multi-hit game, and seventh overall of the season with Nashville. Four of his seven multi-hit performances have come during his 20-game on-base streak as he is hitting .299 (20-for-67) with nine XBH and 15 RBI since June 13th. He's hitting .364 (8-for-22) in the month of July (7 G) and added his sixth stolen base of the month to lead all International League players. Black is a perfect 17-for-17 on stolen bases this season and has 67 during his Triple-A career.







International League Stories from July 11, 2026

Sounds Pepper Truist Field Outfield Seats with Barrage of Home Runs - Nashville Sounds

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