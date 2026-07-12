Stripers Belt Three Homers in 9-2 Rout of Redbirds
Published on July 11, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (7-9, 45-45) rode home runs from Rowdy Tellez, Jair Camargo and Patrick Clohisy to a lopsided 9-2 victory over the Memphis Redbirds (7-10, 54-38) on Saturday night at Gwinnett Field. The Stripers lead the series 3-2.
Decisive Plays: The Stripers got a sharply-hit RBI single up the middle from Tellez in the first inning for a 2-0 lead. In the top of the third, Memphis struck back to tie the game at 2-2 on a two-run single from Leo Bernal. In the bottom of the third, Gwinnett got the runs right back on a two-run shot to right field by Tellez (10) to make it 4-2. Camargo lifted a solo homer (3) to left in the fourth for a 5-2 lead. In the sixth inning, Clohisy left the building with a two-run blast to right field (1) for his first Triple-A hit, pushing the lead to 7-2. The Stripers drove across two more runs in the eighth thanks to RBIs from Sandy Leon and Cal Conley.
Key Contributors: Tellez (2-for-4, homer, 4 RBIs) drove in four runs and homered for the second straight night. Clohisy (2-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs), making his Triple-A debut, reached three times and also had a spectacular diving catch in center field. Carlos Carrasco (W, 2-1) tossed 3.0 innings of relief (1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 SO) and earned the win. For Memphis, Bernal (1-for-4, 2 RBIs) drove in the only runs.
Noteworthy: Atlanta Braves' right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver made a rehab start for Gwinnett and went 2.1 innings (5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO) during a 58-pitch, 28-strike outing. The Stripers homered three times in one game at home for the first time since August 30, 2025 vs. Norfolk. Clohisy became the first Striper to homer in his Triple-A debut since Drew Lugbauer on August 15, 2023 at Durham.
Next Game (Sunday, July 12): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds, 1:05 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It's Sunday Funday, presented by COUNTRY Financial. It's Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting). Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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