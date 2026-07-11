Bisons Princess Day July 26 with Wonderland Character Entertainment

Published on July 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The most beautiful day at Sahlen Field, the Bisons are hosting their 8th annual Princess Day at the Ballpark on Sunday, July 26, presented by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. As the team hosts the Rochester Red Wings at 1:05 p.m. for a BrightPath Kids Funday, your kids can meet and get pictures taken with their favorite Princesses and Characters from Wonderland Character Entertainment!

Make sure you get to the ballpark when gates open at 12 p.m., as our special guests will be stationed around the ballpark for you to meet and get your photos taken with. Have your kids dress up as their favorite animated character and make your next ballpark photo a precious moment you'll remember forever!

Plus, this year we've expanded our fan-favorite Princess Brunch at the Pub at the Park restaurant to include TWO sessions, 11am-12pm and 12:30-1:30pm. Enjoy a special Princess Day All-You-Can-Eat Buffet with exclusive access to select princesses that will meet with kids, perform sing-a-longs, have story time and more! LEARN MORE

And because Princess Day is also a BrightPath Kids Sunday Funday at the ballpark, there will also be a Mascot Meet n' Greet, special kids activities and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

Princess Brunch -2 Sessions Available!

The perfect start to the Bisons' Princess Day at the Ballpark is at the Pub at the Park. Book your reservations for the All-You-Can-Eat Buffet for either 11am-12pm or 12:30-1:30pm (LIMITED SPACES) on Sunday, July 26, because we'll have princesses from Wonderland Character Entertainment in the restaurant for Story Time, Sing-a-Longs and the chance to take photos, as well! (game ticket is required to enter restaurant). We'll even be offering offering princess inspired mocktails for purchase ($4)!

Make Your Reservations today at PubatthePark.com or by calling (716) 846-2100.







International League Stories from July 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.