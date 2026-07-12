Rochester Rolls Over Worcester

Published on July 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









Nick Sogard talks with Worcester Red Sox Manager Iggy Suarez

(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Tayla Bolduc) Nick Sogard talks with Worcester Red Sox Manager Iggy Suarez(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Tayla Bolduc)

Worcester, MA - The Rochester Red Wings parlayed 3 home runs into 7 runs through the first 4-innings of the game and cruised to a 10-3 victory over the Worcester Red Sox on Saturday afternoon at Polar Park. The WooSox had won the first three games of the series and still lead the 6-game set, 3 games to 2 with the finale on tap for Sunday at 1:05 pm. That will also be the last game before the four-day All-Star break this coming Monday through Thursday.

The second batter of the game, Rochester DH Harry Ford, gave the Red Wings a lead they would not relinquish with a solo HR (#4). SS Trey Lipscomb drilled a 2-run HR (#17) in the 2nd inning to up the Wings lead to 3-0. Two innings leader, Rochester broke things open when Lipscomb singled, Joey Wiemer doubled, Riley Adams was hit by a pitch, and 2B Cayden Wallace followed with a grand slam to make it 7-0.

The loss went to WooSox starter Michael Sansone, who earlier in the day was promoted from Double-A Portland to Worcester for the 5th different time this season. The Connecticut native fell to 2-4 with the WooSox after giving up 8 hits and 7 runs in his 5-inning outing.

On the other side, Rochester starter Chandler Champlain was outstanding in improving to 6-3. The tall righty took a no-hitter into the 6th inning when, with two outs, Braiden Ward walked and rehabbing Red Sox 2B Nick Sogard followed with an RBI triple off the right field wall for the first Worcester hit of the game. Ward has now scored at least one run in 10 of his last 12 games.

The final line for Champlain - 6 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.

The WooSox scored twice in the bottom of the 8th inning on an RBI triple by Ward who later came home on an RBI groundout by Vinny Capra. But Rochester, who out-hit Worcester, 13-3 made it a 10-3 final on a solo HR by Brady House in the 9th inning. House hit for the cycle on Friday night in Rochester's, 10-4 win.

The finale of the 6-game series is Sunday at 1:05 pm at Polar Park. Worcester's listed starter is RHP Brayan Bello (0-0, 4.34) vs. Rochester righty Andry Lara (2-6, 5.97). The game will be televised live on NESN+ and air on NASH 98.9 FM and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

The first 5,000 fans entering Polar Park on Sunday will receive a Wilyer Abreu Gold Glove Bobblehead compliments of Manny's Appliances. Kids (of all ages) will also get to Run the Bases post-game.

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International League Stories from July 11, 2026

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