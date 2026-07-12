I-Cubs Win Fourth in a Row, Win Series against St. Paul

Published on July 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (9-8, 39-50) defeated the St. Paul Saints (7-9, 49-41) 8-2 on Saturday evening at Principal Park.

Iowa scored in each of the first four innings. They jumped in front in the first inning on a two-run single from Chas McCormick and added on in the second inning with a two-run triple from Brett Bateman. The I-Cubs would add one run in the third inning on an RBI single from Scott Kingery and another run in the fourth inning when Bateman scored on a wild pitch to take a 6-0 lead.

St. Paul got on the board in the seventh inning with two runs to cut the Iowa lead to four. Iowa responded in the eighth inning with a two-run home run from Ben Cowles to push the lead back out to six runs.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon started the game for Iowa on Major League rehab, throwing 4.2 innings, allowing no runs on one hit with three strikeouts.

The I-Cubs have won their second series of the 2026 season, last winning a series on March 31 - April 5 at Louisville.

Iowa concludes a six game series on Sunday against St. Paul, with first pitch scheduled for 1:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from July 11, 2026

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