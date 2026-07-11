Wilber Dotel Has Rehab Assignment Transferred to Indianapolis

Published on July 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced right-handed pitcher Wilber Dotel had his major league rehab assignment transferred from Double-A Altoona as the Indianapolis Indians continue their six-game homestand against the Toledo Mud Hens on Saturday night at 7:05 PM. Dotel is the third MLB rehabber assigned to Indy this season, following right-handed pitcher Jared Jones and catcher Joey Bart.

Dotel, 23, was placed on the 15-day injured list by Pittsburgh on June 13 with a right lat muscle strain. He began his rehab assignment with Altoona on June 27 and made two appearances with the club. He tossed 1.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen on June 27 vs. Reading and made his second appearance with the Curve on July 7 vs. Richmond, striking out four across 2.0 shutout frames.

The right-hander began the season with Indianapolis and made three starts prior to his major league debut on April 19 vs. Tampa Bay. Dotel has split the season between Indy and Pittsburgh prior to his rehab assignment. In nine games out of the bullpen with the Pirates he has posted a 1-2 record, 5.89 ERA (12er/18.1ip) and 19 strikeouts. In six games (4 starts) with the Indians, Dotel has a 3-3 record, 5.32 ERA (14er/23.2ip) and 24 punchouts.

The Pirates No. 11 prospect (MLB Pipeline) spent all of 2025 with Double-A Altoona and went 7-9 with a 4.15 ERA (58er/125.2ip), 131 strikeouts, 1.23 WHIP and .234 opponent average (111-for-474) across 27 starts. In that standout campaign, he ranked among Eastern League qualifiers in starts (1st), strikeouts (3rd), opponent average (3rd), WHIP (4th), innings (5th) and ERA (6th).

Across six professional seasons, Dotel has totaled 103 minor league games (85 starts) with a 30-21 record, 4.17 ERA (188er/405.2ip), 396 strikeouts and a .230 opponent average (348-for-1515).

Dotel was signed by Pittsburgh as a non-drafted free agent on Oct. 13, 2020, out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He had his contract first selected on Nov. 18, 2025.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.







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