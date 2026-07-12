German Dices Mets in Win

Published on July 11, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (5-11 | 33-58) defeated the Syracuse Mets (8-9 | 46-46), 3-2, on Saturday night at Harbor Park. Norfolk takes the series lead vs. the Mets entering the final game of the series.

Norfolk scored their first run on a home run by Christian Encarnacion-Strand in the fourth inning. It was his 19th home run of the season. The Tides would scratch across two more runs in the fifth inning to go up 3-0.

Nestor German took advantage of that lead. He threw 7.0 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and one walks while striking out six batters. He threw 88 pitches, 64 for strikes.

The Norfolk bullpen continued to shut things down. Yaramil Hiraldo and Andrew Magno (2 ER, SV 6) came in to toss a scoreless inning each to put away the Mets. Norfolk has a 3-2 lead entering the series finale Sunday.







International League Stories from July 11, 2026

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