Tides Win First Game Out of All-Star Break

Published on July 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







Nashville, TN - The Norfolk Tides secured a 4-2 victory over the Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park on July 17, 2026.

Norfolk rallied late, using a two-run 7th inning and a final insurance run in the 9th to break a 2-2 tie. In the 7th, Luis Vázquez delivered a go-ahead triple that scored Ryan Noda, and Vázquez himself later scored on a balk. The Tides added a final run in the 9th on a sacrifice fly by Vázquez, which brought José Barrero home. José Barrero was active on the basepaths throughout the night, stealing two bases in the final frame.

Norfolk starter Cade Povich pitched 5 innings, allowing two solo home runs-one to Luke Adams in the 2nd and one to Jeferson Quero in the 4th. The Tides' bullpen was effective in relief, with Josh Walker earning the win and Jose Espada recording his second save of the season. Despite a rain delay early in the contest, the Tides managed to capitalize on their scoring opportunities, while their defense held the Sounds scoreless from the 5th inning onward.







International League Stories from July 17, 2026

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