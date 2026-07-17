One of the Top-Drawing Teams in Baseball for the Last Three Decades, Saints to Welcome 10,000,000th Fan in Franchise History on Friday

Published on July 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - In 1993, there were those who felt the plucky team at Midway Stadium wouldn't last until the Fourth of July. Then, the St. Paul Saints did the unthinkable. They not only sold out Opening Night, but they also became the highest-drawing team in the Northern League that year. It was a sign of things to come. From Midway Stadium to CHS Field, from independent professional baseball to the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, fans have continued to support the team many thought would fail before it even got started. On Friday night, the Saints will welcome their 10,000,000th fan in franchise history.

Entering Friday night's game, the Saints are just 7,011 fans shy of 10,000,000. The organization is expecting a standing-room-only crowd to fill the 7,210-seat ballpark. The lucky 10,000,000th fan will receive gifts and prizes from the team and its partners nearing $7,500. That person will receive the following:

A Gold Card that gets them, and a guest, into Saints games for life A special jersey with "10" as the number and "Millionth" on the nameplate An appearance on Friday night's TV broadcast $100 Cub Foods gift card $250 Sun Country flight voucher $100 Portillo's gift card Treasure Island Resort & Casino Free Slot Play Custom bat from Capitol Beverage Gift Basket courtesy of CHS Pepsi Themed Golf Ball Kit Dunn Brothers gift basket $50 Alary's Gift Card and two reserved seats at Laugh Camp Comedy Club $25 Red Cow gift card Gift basket and tour of Elm Creek Brewing Gift Basket from Catan Free oil changes for one year from Northland Ford Free golf for one week at Eagle Valley Golf Course Snuffy's gift card Hat and shirt commemorating the 10,000,000th fan from Bywater $50 Indeed Brewing gift card Summit - Gift Basket Von Hanson's Gift Card and gift package 10-person party with free food, beer, and drinks from Pryes Brewing One free night stay at any Drury Location Thelma's Ice Cream on Friday

From 1993-2014, the Saints drew nearly 5.5 million fans at Midway Stadium. They never finished below the third-highest-drawing team in the Northern League/American Association and averaged 96.51% capacity during that time. Since moving into CHS Field in 2015, the Saints have drawn just shy of 4.5 million fans entering Friday. They led the American Association in attendance each season from 2015-19 while averaging more than 8,200 fans and nearly 114% capacity. Since becoming the Twins' Triple-A affiliate in 2021, they have ranked between 11th and 15th among all 120 Minor League Baseball teams in attendance. Many of the teams that have outdrawn the Saints are Triple-A organizations that play in much larger ballparks.

Friday night will mark the 659th opening of CHS Field and the 1,637th in franchise history.

The Saints take on the Louisville Bats at 7:07 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for Friday's game can be purchased in person at the box office, by calling 651-644-6659, or by visiting saintsbaseball.com.







International League Stories from July 17, 2026

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