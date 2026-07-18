Bulls Use the Long Ball to Finally Beat the Knights

Published on July 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Charlotte Knights' magic number against the Durham Bulls turned out to be nine. That is how many consecutive wins Charlotte had against their in-state rivals this season, until Friday night. The Bulls finally broke through and beat the Knights in the first game of a three-game series by a final score of 8-2.

Both teams were coming off a four-day layoff due to the All-Star Break. The Knights wasted little time in plating the game's first run which came on a Ryan Galanie RBI single in the top of the first inning. Galanie finished the game with three of Charlotte's four total hits.

Durham countered with a run in the bottom of the frame and took a 4-1 lead in the second inning thanks to a three-run Home Run.

The Knights managed to creep a little closer with an unearned run in the fourth, but Durham held their 4-2 lead until they extended it in the eighth. The Bulls belted two more homers in part of a four-run inning and clinched the series opening victory.

Jonathan Cannon pitched well once again for the Knights and navigated his way through five innings. Tanner McDougal added a pair of shutout frames and has yet to allow a run since returning from the IL two weeks ago.

Charlotte will look to even up the series on Saturday with Game Two in Durham set for 6:45pm ET.







International League Stories from July 17, 2026

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