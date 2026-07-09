14-Year Baseball Vet Stifles Indians' Hot Stretch

Published on July 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - With the Indianapolis Indians and the Toledo Mud Hens tied for third place in the second-half International League standings, the Mud Hens pulled away with a 2-0 win over Indianapolis on Wednesday night at Victory Field.

Veteran experience put a halt to the Indians' growing momentum, as 34-year-old Carl Edwards Jr. (W, 4-6) hurled a gem and held Indianapolis (8-6, 39-50) scoreless over 5.2 innings with six punchouts. Edwards, who made his professional debut in 2012, pumped out his best outing of the year to stop the Indians in their tracks, a hot club that went 7-3 in their last 10 entering Wednesday night.

Noah Davis (L, 1-8) allowed a leadoff single to Max Clark in the third inning and a leadoff triple in the fourth inning to Trei Cruz. Both runners eventually came around to score and gave Toledo (9-5, 43-45) a 2-0 lead. That was all the Mud Hens needed, and Tanner Rainey (S, 2) collected the last out of the ball game to seal their victory.

Both teams will look to take a lead in the series on Thursday night at 7:05 PM. Reigning Indians June Player of the Month RHP José Urquidy (5-3, 3.92) will aim for his sixth straight win on the mound, facing Toledo's RHP Ty Madden (2-0, 4.84).







International League Stories from July 8, 2026

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