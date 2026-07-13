Bulls Lead MiLB in Second Half After Rain-Shortened Series at Jacksonville
Published on July 12, 2026 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Jacksonville, FL -- The Durham Bulls closed out their schedule before the All-Star Break with a rain-abridged 5-4 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in eight innings at VyStar Ballpark on Sunday.
Durham (13-3) jumped to a 3-1 lead in the second thanks to a two-run single from Gavin Lux, then added a pair of runs in the fourth to go up 5-2.
Jacksonville hit a pair of solo homers against Mason Englert in the fourth to trim the lead to 5-4. Joe Boyle entered and tossed 3 2/3 innings of scoreless ball to hold the advantage.
In the last of the eighth win heavy rains imminent and gusty winds blowing out to left, Boyle struck out Garrett Forrester, then walked Andrew Pintar. However, Logan Driscoll gunned down Pintar attempting to steal second. The rains started to fall as Boyle walked Matthew Etzel. Crew chief Darius Ghani allowed one more batter to hit, and as Boyle walked Deyvison De Los Santos, Ghani had no recourse but to call for the tarp with the Bulls still in front of Jacksonville (8-9) 5-4.
After nearly 30 minutes and rain still driving down on the field, the game was called. With the All-Star Break starting Monday, some players on both teams had flights scheduled for later Sunday night resulting in the shorter delay and early finish.
The Bulls claimed four of the five games in the series and are a Minor League best 13-3 in the second half.
The first-place Bulls resume at the DBAP on Friday against the Charlotte Knights at 6:45 PM ET.
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