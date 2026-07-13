Red Wings Late Push Falls Short in Series Finale

Published on July 12, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Despite riding the high of a two-game win streak where they scored 10 runs in each, the Rochester Red Wings (8-10, 53-38) struggled to find their footing in Sunday's series-closing battle as they fell in walk-off fashion in 10 innings, 6-5 to the Worcester Red Sox (9-9, 45-44). 1B Riley Adams launched his eighth home run of the season in the late stages, while 3B Brady House accounted for two RBI. Four other Wings' acquired runs, while eight different pitchers saw time on the mound.

Worcester opened the floodgates with three consecutive singles in the bottom of the first, with the final connection from DH Mickey Gasper as the ball softly dropped into the gap and scored 1B Nick Sogard. The Red Wings then executed their 59th double play of the season, leaving the half-inning in the face of a 1-0 deficit.

After a few frames of defensive-oriented gameplay, including an impressive leaping catch from 2B Trey Lipscomb to conclude the bottom of the third, the WooSox regained their footing on the offensive side. CF Max Ferguson, now riding a 13-game on-base streak, got the bats hot with a line drive down the right-field line, which turned into a double as it narrowly escaped the glove of Riley Adams**.** This set up an at-bat for SS Vinny Capra, who connected on a double that dropped just outside of foul territory in left field, scoring a pair to make it 3-0 in favor of the Red Sox.

The Red Wings got on the board in the top of the seventh, as a speedy LF Andrew Pinckney singled before stealing second base, and was later brought home on a grounder from RF Joey Wiemer, making it 3-1.

DH Yohandy Morales kicked off the top of the eighth, finding a sweet spot with a base hit that fell between two outfielders. Brady House picked up his first hit of the game in the at-bat after, swatting a pitch into left field that dropped past two running outfielders to score a pair and knot the game at three runs apiece.

Riley Adams gave the Red Wings their fourth unanswered run of the game in the top of the ninth, rocketing a high-arcing long ball that fell below the videoboard to give the team their first lead of the day, 4-3. C Harry Ford then extended the cushion further, allowing SS Cayden Wallace to score after launching a sacrifice fly that was caught by a diving RF Allan Castro in foul territory.

In a chaotic sequence of events during the top of the ninth, DH Mickey Gapser reached home after an errant throw was made by the Red Wings. The tying run came shortly after, when CF Max Ferguson drove a sacrifice fly to RF Joey Wiemer, who made a throw that missed the glove of C Harry Ford and allowed RF Allan Castro to score.

After extending the game to extra innings, 3B Mikey Romero lined a sharp hit to left field, scoring 2B Tyler McDonough to give the WooSox an electrifying game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th, handing Rochester a 6-5 loss.

RHP Andry Lara took the mound for his 16th start of the season, issuing a strikeout and walk each while allowing a run on three hits over 3.2 innings of work. The bullpen was utilized when LHP Zach Penrod entered in the bottom of the fourth and threw a strikeout, before RHP Max Kranick took over an inning later, tallying two earned runs and a strikeout. LHP Erik Tolman replaced Kranick in the bottom of the bottom of the sixth, allowing a hit and tossing a strikeout over an inning of play. Both RHP Zak Kent and RHP Eddy Yean posted blank stat sheets in an inning of action each, while RHP Luke Young allowed two hits and runs each in the bottom of the ninth. RHP Jack Sinclair was the only Wings' pitcher to see activity in extra innings, as he allowed the game-finalizing run while also hurling a strikeout moments prior.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game is 1B Riley Adams, who gave the Red Wings their first lead in the top of the ninth with a powerful home run. The San Diego native has now logged five runs in the last four games alongside three consecutive multi-hit outings, and is slashing .444/.545/.889 in 17 at-bats when facing Worcester at Polar Park this season. Furthermore, with today's moonshot, the righty is tied with former Red Wing Travis Blankenhorn for the most home runs against the WooSox (12) since they moved from Pawtucket in 2021.

After battling the WooSox for the final time this season, the Red Wings will move into the three-day All-Star break. Following their time away from the diamond, the team is set to welcome the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp into ESL Ballpark for a quick three-game set. Rochester opened its season on March 27 in Jacksonville with an 8-7 victory over the Jumbo Shrimp - setting the scene for an eventual 2-1 series win - and will look to set the tone in the second half's version, with the opener slated for Friday, July 17, at 6:45 p.m.







International League Stories from July 12, 2026

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