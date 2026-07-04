'Pigs Winning Streak Snapped by Red Wings
Published on July 3, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Rochester, New York - A six-run fifth inning was too much for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (5-5, 40-45) to overcome as their three-game winning streak was snapped by the Rochester Red Wings (50-33, 5-5) in an 11-5 defeat on Friday night at ESL Ballpark.
Offense was hard to find early as the Red Wings scraped across the first run in the second inning on a Joey Wiemer RBI single before the 'Pigs equalized in the third with a Felix Reyes sacrifice fly.
Still tied at 1-1 in the fifth, Rochester busted the game open with six two-out runs. Christian Franklin gave them the lead with an RBI single before a Brady House two-run double. Andrew Pinckney legged out an infield single to plate another before another Wiemer RBI single made it 7-1.
The 'Pigs struck right back with a Robert Moore three-run homer in the sixth, but Rochester got one back in the sixth on a Yohandy Morales RBI double, two more on a Wiemer two-run homer in the seventh, and then stretched their lead to seven with a Pinckney RBI single in the eighth.
Tommy Pham collected his first RBI as a 'Pig on a groundout in the ninth to make it 11-5.
Jackson Kent (W, 5-2) earned the win for Rochester as he started and allowed just one run over five innings while Kolby Allard (L, 2-2) suffered the defeat for the 'Pigs, conceding seven runs in 4.2 innings.
The IronPigs and Red Wings continue their series on Saturday, July 4th with first pitch slated for 6:45 at ESL Ballpark. Andrew Painter gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Luis Perales for Rochester.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
--#YourHometownTeam-
International League Stories from July 3, 2026
- Bernal Blasts Walk-off Homer in Front of 6,500+ Memphians - Memphis Redbirds
- RailRiders Edge Tides, 3-2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Indians vs. Storm Chasers July 3 Game Suspended - Indianapolis Indians
- Mets Rally from Four Down to Edge WooSox, 8-7 - Syracuse Mets
- Red Wings Snap Three-Game Skid with 11-5 Win Friday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- 'Pigs Winning Streak Snapped by Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- WooSox Fall on Friday Night in Syracuse - Worcester Red Sox
- Bullpen on Point in One-Run Loss to Memphis - Charlotte Knights
- Indians vs. Storm Chasers July 3 Game Suspended - Indianapolis Indians
- July 3rd Omaha Storm Chasers Game Suspended - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Holds on in Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Gallagher Spins a Gem, Saints Blast Three Homers in 4-3 Take Down of Bisons - St. Paul Saints
- Bisons' Comeback Falls One Run Short in Saint Paul - Buffalo Bisons
- July 3rd Omaha Storm Chasers Game Suspended - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Tides Edged by RailRiders in Narrow Loss Norfolk Falls Back in Series, 3-1 - Norfolk Tides
- Hens Fall Short in Game Three vs. Iowa, 6-4 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Hens Come up Short Despite Late Push against Cubs - Toledo Mud Hens
- Stripers Shut out by Hopkins, Four Durham Relievers in 3-0 Loss (7.3.26) - Gwinnett Stripers
- Clippers Tangle with the Bats on Friday Night - Columbus Clippers
- Defense, Pitching Power Bats Past Clippers, 3-1 - Louisville Bats
- Hopkins and Co. Combine for Two-Hit Shutout - Durham Bulls
- Sounds, Jumbo Shrimp Postponed Friday Night - Nashville Sounds
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Roster Moves, July 3 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- July 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights July 7-12 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Brandon White Earns Marlins' Next Wave Pitcher of the Month Award for June - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 3 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- 'Pigs Winning Streak Snapped by Red Wings
- Bombastic Offense Leads 'Pigs to Doubleheader Sweep of Red Wings
- IronPigs and Red Wings Suspended on Wednesday, July 1st
- Paul McIntosh & Dylan Carlson Go Deep as 'Pigs Take Opener in Rochester
- Event Reminders & Guidelines for Liberty Ignited & Great American Blast