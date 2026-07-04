'Pigs Winning Streak Snapped by Red Wings

Published on July 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Rochester, New York - A six-run fifth inning was too much for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (5-5, 40-45) to overcome as their three-game winning streak was snapped by the Rochester Red Wings (50-33, 5-5) in an 11-5 defeat on Friday night at ESL Ballpark.

Offense was hard to find early as the Red Wings scraped across the first run in the second inning on a Joey Wiemer RBI single before the 'Pigs equalized in the third with a Felix Reyes sacrifice fly.

Still tied at 1-1 in the fifth, Rochester busted the game open with six two-out runs. Christian Franklin gave them the lead with an RBI single before a Brady House two-run double. Andrew Pinckney legged out an infield single to plate another before another Wiemer RBI single made it 7-1.

The 'Pigs struck right back with a Robert Moore three-run homer in the sixth, but Rochester got one back in the sixth on a Yohandy Morales RBI double, two more on a Wiemer two-run homer in the seventh, and then stretched their lead to seven with a Pinckney RBI single in the eighth.

Tommy Pham collected his first RBI as a 'Pig on a groundout in the ninth to make it 11-5.

Jackson Kent (W, 5-2) earned the win for Rochester as he started and allowed just one run over five innings while Kolby Allard (L, 2-2) suffered the defeat for the 'Pigs, conceding seven runs in 4.2 innings.

The IronPigs and Red Wings continue their series on Saturday, July 4th with first pitch slated for 6:45 at ESL Ballpark. Andrew Painter gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Luis Perales for Rochester.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

--#YourHometownTeam-







International League Stories from July 3, 2026

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