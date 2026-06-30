Event Reminders & Guidelines for Liberty Ignited & Great American Blast

Published on June 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - In anticipation of Liberty Ignited (July 3rd) and Great American Blast (July 4th), the Lehigh Valley IronPigs have announced precautionary measures, reminders, and guidelines for what will be the pinnacle of celebration in the Lehigh Valley for America's 250th birthday.

With the region in an extreme heat watch thru July 4th, guests will be allowed to bring in outside water (in appropriate containers) for both events. Additionally, because of the extreme heat wave, time changes have been announced to condense the program on both nights, while still maintaining all of the same programming. Liberty Ignited fireworks and drone show will start 30 minutes earlier with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. while Great American Blast fireworks will start 45 minutes earlier with gates opening at 6:15 p.m.

Limited Capital Blue Cross lawn seats ($15) and general admission tickets are still available for Liberty Ignited, while reserve field level seating is nearly sold out. Any guests seated on the field will be asked to relocate prior to the drone & fireworks show. Blankets are allowed, but lawn chairs are prohibited. Tickets purchased the day of either event will be an additional $2. Advance purchase is highly recommend as both events may sell out completely. Tickets are available for purchase at ironpigsbaseball.com, by calling 610-841-PIGS (7447), or by stopping by the Provident Bank Ticket Office at Coca-Cola Park.

With sold-out crowds expected, guests are highly encouraged to arrive as early as possible so that parking and traffic back-ups are held to a minimum, allowing all guests to reach their seating prior to the start of fireworks & drone show.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from June 30, 2026

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